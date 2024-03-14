Blue Bloods Spoilers: Will Hochman Returns Again As Joe Faces Another Heartbreaking Truth

Death has always cast a shadow over the Reagan family.

They're a close-knit family of cops and court officers, but they're also acutely aware of how easily they could lose each other. Joe Sr.'s death is never far from anyone's mind, while Frank, Henry, and Danny are all widowers who miss their wives, and Henry has grappled with the effects of aging.

Blue Bloods Season 14 Episode 4 spoilers suggest the family is about to face Joe's death again -- and this time, the son he never knew will be involved.

First, some good news: Henry finally has a storyline, and it again involves Jamie!

The oldest surviving member of the Reagan family has only popped up at the dinner table recently. But now, he has an offer to appear on a web series, which might be too good to be true.

A spoiler clip suggests that Jamie worries that the interviewer has an anti-police agenda. This is certainly possible -- many people do nowadays, and Henry Reagan represents an era of policing where civil rights were often disregarded.

If the web series host has an ax to grind, she might want Henry to participate so she can "prove" to her viewers that police have always done more harm than good and always will.

Henry probably won't heed Jamie's warnings. He hates when Jamie treats him like a feeble old man.

His ideas about policing might be outdated, but he is far from incompetent, and Jamie treats him like he's one step away from needing a nursing home.

Henry probably knows what a web series is and, as a former cop, knows how to research interviewers if he wants to, so at most, he'll take Jamie's warnings under advisement.

It might make more sense for him to talk to the Dream Team than to Jamie. Garrett can help him understand the risk to himself and the NYPD's image, something Henry might be more receptive to than Frank ever was.

Meanwhile, Frank Reagan will face the most painful personnel decision of his career when he learns who a cop's father was.

Frank often makes tough decisions about hiring, firing, or reassigning cops. He prides himself on his ability to be fair and objective, treating his sons the same way he would cops he isn't related to.

But can he maintain that objectivity with the cop whose father killed Joe Sr?

Jamie was just talking to Joe (Hill) about all the what-ifs the family entertains in their minds about Joe Sr.'s death. Now Frank will come face-to-face with someone connected to that loss -- and this comes on the heels of Lenny Ross' death, too.

Frank's not one to wear his heart on his sleeve or let it influence his decisions, but how can he possibly divorce his emotions from his rational thought process in this situation?

Spoiler pictures suggest Frank and Joe Hill meet in Frank's office. Frank will probably decide it's only right that Joe knows what's happening.

It's anyone's guess how Joe will respond. The cop's father robbed the entire Reagan family of a beloved member -- and Joe never had the opportunity to meet his father.

His emotions about this might be complicated by that loss and his insecurity about the Reagan family. He no longer actively pushes them away but doesn't feel entirely comfortable with them.

Joe may want retribution or be frustrated that Frank won't take the cop's identity into account when deciding what to do with him.

These will be the powerful scenes that Blue Bloods is known for -- plus, move toward wrapping things up, assuming CBS doesn't change its mind about canceling Blue Bloods.

Danny also faces his past as a troubled youth he's dealt with before needs police protection.

This is most likely Trina, the foster kid from Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 14 who got mixed up with some bad people after running away and stealing a car to find her birth parents.

Danny was suspicious of Trina back then, but if she comes to him for help now, he may feel differently.

Trina (or whoever the troubled kid from the past is) has gotten a target on their back somehow, and it's up to Danny and Baez to resolve the situation -- but can Danny be objective?

The spoiler clip suggests Danny has a soft spot for this kid, which could make him ignore inconsistencies in their story or the danger they're in.

Finally, who would shoot at Erin Reagan?

She and Anthony investigate when someone alleges she was the target of a shooting. Could it be an ex-defendant with a grudge?

Or is the info wrong? Maybe Erin wasn't the target, or the tip was false.

The last thing the Reagan family needs is someone trying to kill another family member while dealing with the fallout from Joe's death!

Will Danny trust Anthony to keep Erin safe? Or will he drop what he's doing to protect her himself, leading to unnecessary tension (and Baez being stuck helping this kid in need of protection by herself!)?

Jack also hasn't turned up yet this season, so maybe the threat to Erin'll get his butt in gear.

What do you think, Blue Bloods fanatics? Who's after Erin? Will Trina be the troubled kid Danny and Baez encounter? And will Frank find a way to be fair when it comes to the son of the man who killed Joe Sr?

Blue Bloods airs on CBS on Fridays at 10/9c.

Blue Bloods airs on CBS on Fridays at 10/9c.