CSI: Vegas Season 3 Episode 3 Review: Rat Packed

Well, that was one predictable conclusion.

The final fate was reached for criminologist Josh Folsom on CSI: Vegas Season 3 Episode 3.

Unsurprisingly, Josh is still working for the Las Vegas crime lab.

That's no shock. Matt Lauria (Friday Night Lights) is arguably the biggest name among the new cast members (OG Marg Helgenberger is the most prominent name, period).

In a strike-shortened season, discarding such a character would make no sense, unless the actor involved has decided to bail out on the series.

So, it was evident that Folsom would come out the other side of the review board. The question to be determined was in what shape he would emerge.

Throughout this whole Jeannette storyline, Josh has been his own worst enemy.

Gone was the meticulous CSI admired by his teammates. In his place was a scared little boy from the wrong side of the tracks, standing up for his mother, who wouldn't help herself.

Folsom has long failed to balance his old life and his new life, leaving behind those from the old days. So, it was little wonder that Jeannette rebuffed him when he went to her, offering his help.

Josh knew the rule: No working on cases involving family members. So he had two options: Walk away or loop in his girlfriend Serena, the detective who could poke into Jeannette's case.

He instead chose Option C: Sneak around behind everyone's backs, totally against regulations. Didn't that work out well for all involved?

First, he questioned another cop he knew about those with whom Jeannette was in cahoots, which naturally got back to Serena.

Serena would have been the one who could have saved Folsom from himself. That's especially so after it was revealed on CSI: Vegas Season 3 Episode 2 that she was an IA plant within the crime lab.

Instead, he bailed out foster brother Trey, whom he had recently helped arrest. What a solid foundation on which to build an off-the-books investigation!

Then again, Trey did stop Josh from harming Schefter, keeping him from doing something even stupider than they already had.

Their continuing to cover for each other only made them look guilty. But they were eventually cleared of Schefter's murder on CSI: Vegas Season 3 Episode 1.

However, that didn't mean Josh's CSI career wasn't circling the drain. Nora's testimony detailing his actions before the review board reinforced the bad choices that he had made.

Maxine's testimony, professional as it was, also revealed how truly hurt she was by Folsom going behind her back while seeking answers/vengeance.

Whyever did he feel compelled to explain himself afterward to his work mom, especially when he failed to give any real explanation?

It's good that Allie Rajan took time away from the very incidental case of the week to talk some sense into Josh, her mentor/friend/crush and maybe future lover.

Allie showed him that only he could provide the context to his actions, which the review board needed to have. Sure, that's common sense. But that's a quantity of which Folsom has been woefully short lately.

Josh did a poor job justifying his actions. He should have gone with a temporary insanity plea instead. None of the board members would have been qualified to judge that.

So, based on the evidence they had received, the review board had little choice but to recommend Folsom's termination.

Then Max made a 180-degree turn and passionately argued for Josh to keep his job. Since she was the only one who understood what he was among those on the board, they had to go along with her late recommendation.

In fighting for Folsom, she put the lab's future on the line, as the undersheriff warned her what would happen if he misstepped again.

Max rightfully busted Josh down to CS Level 1 for the position in which he'd put her. Does that put him below or above Beau, Chris, and Penny?

He's got some 'splaining to his labmates, who will give him some side-eye for the immediate future. Folsom is well-respected in the lab, although his recent maneuvers are bound to hurt his standing.

Also, what will his work relationship with Allie be like now? She's his boss, which is a change in their dynamic. Plus, Max plans to give him special attention, which would supersede Allie's authority.

The case of the week deserves credit for bringing a Las Vegas staple, celebrity impersonators, to the forefront.

Beau continued his seamless transition from industry chemist to criminologist. Also, his knowledge of the Rat Pack proved invaluable in solving the case of murdered Frank Sinatra and Joey Bishop impersonators.

Having Catherine as his partner/unofficial mentor can only help his development. Unlike some nerds in the lab, she's also had one foot in the real world.

The episode again pointed out how the morgue remains in flux. The likable Milton Hudson appeared on the first episode of this season but hasn't been shown since.

Jack, brother/sidekick to former M.E. Sonya, was running the lab this time. And the cutesy interplay between him and fiancee Penny just isn't working. It's little wonder Max attempted to shut that down.

Did the review board make the right decision on Josh?

Should Max have staked the lab's future on him?

How did you like the case of the week?

Comment below.

Rat Packed Review Editor Rating: 4.25 / 5.0 4.3 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 4.1 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Rating: 4.1 / 5.0 ( 7 Votes) 4.25 / 5.0

Dale McGarrigle is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.