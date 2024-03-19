FBI Season 6 Episode 5 Review: Sacrifice

This could be the first glimpse at Maggie's next chapter.

The theme of FBI Season 6 Episode 5 was parenthood.

Now we know why Jessica, Maggie's old friend from Quantico whom she'd never before mentioned, was introduced on FBI Season 6 Episode 4.

At first, it appeared Jessica was merely a one-off in an episode focusing on the travails faced by Muslim law-enforcement agents.

But no. She was back sharing gal talk with Maggie while on the gun range because that's what long-separated agent friends do.

Apparently, Jessica had what Maggie had decided she wanted: a child without bothering herself with finding the right man.

Yes, it's that old standby. Maggie's biological clock is ticking. And, thanks to modern medicine, she doesn't need a guy to make that happen.

How do we know that's the case? From her wistful glances and her emotional words throughout the rest of the episode.

Why might this not be a great idea? How about the rest of her actions throughout the rest of the episode?

This was one of those "ripped-from-the-headlines" themes for which Dick Wolf has been known. Pick one or more: Illegal immigration, cartels, predators, sex trafficking,

There was even the initial suspect who blamed "Illegals" for the death of his girlfriend. But that would have been too on the nose, wouldn't it?

The FBI only got called in because the abduction intersected with a hot-button political issue.

Instead, the tension ramped up right away when the abductor was holding the migrant-center director Sawyer and his pregnant wife hostage.

It turned out he had a legitimate beef, even if he blamed the wrong man for his problem (much like that initial suspect).

Being sympathetic toward Hector, a father at the end of his rope, wasn't hard. The ex-cop came to this country to escape the cartels who had killed his wife and make a better life for his daughter, Maria.

Instead, Maria had disappeared three days earlier, and no one was taking his missing-person report seriously. He hadn't been in this country long enough to realize there wouldn't be much effort put into any missing person of color case, let alone a migrant.

It didn't help that he kidnapped the wrong man based on a bad, if well-meaning identification. The truth was even worse since Maria was in the hands of a pedophile.

You can't friend Maria's little friend, Emma, the witness. In such a turbulent situation as the migrant center, all those gringos must have looked alike to her.

And Hector was acting like a father, not a cop. Why else would he have seen Sawyer, a good man, and a father-to-be, as a sex trafficker?

Hector was a ticking time bomb. No one was taking him seriously. And Maggie got that.

That didn't necessarily mean she was in the best head space for the negotiation with Hector. She was in a parental frame of mind, so she would come down on his side despite the questionable choices that he had made that day.

No, Hector was a desperate man in a foreign country where whatever respect he once held meant nothing. He was just another of the too many migrants.

So he took action, soon finding him on the wrong side of an FBI tactical team. It's a good thing for him that Maggie was there.

Maggie did make the kind of cowboy move that she would have chastised OA for having made. Knowing that the pregnant Mrs. Sawyer had to come out of that tense situation, she offered herself as a hostage instead, armed only with a bobby pin.

And she stalled and stalled and stalled, talking to and getting through to Hector. She also saved his life, although he never knew it, by refusing to confirm for the sniper that he was the shadow in the window.

While she was distracting Hector, Scola, who could tell Maggie a thing or two about new parenthood, and Tiffany were busy attempting to locate Maria.

'It was a dirty trick to have Gamble babble on about Maria, making it seem like she was dead before he made a move with his gun to cause Scola to kill him. Her death would have set things off in a worse direction.

Instead, the sketchy information provided by his employer was sufficient to allow them to locate where Maria was hidden.

That call from her defused a tense situation at the Sawyer house, causing Hector to surrender in the nick of time.

It was a melancholy conclusion as OA and Maggie interrogated Hector afterward.

At least Maria had an established uncle she could live with as Hector went to prison, a place rife with cartel types. Hector will never get out.

As she told Jessica afterward, Maggie got a taste of what being a parent was like the constant worry about her child. She'd better enjoy those drinks with friends, which will be few and far between for a single mom.

It will be intriguing to see if this storyline persists or if Maggie's time with Hector was enough to sour her on the idea of parenthood.

Are you glad that Jessica seems to be hanging around?

What do you think of Maggie as a single mom?

Could she do that and her job effectively?

Comment below.

Dale McGarrigle is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.