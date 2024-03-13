Franklin: Apple TV+ Drops Trailer for Michael Douglas's Charming Take on American Ambassador

Apple TV+, which made an early foray into the science fiction realm, is now tackling historical miniseries with great success.

Just days before they release Manhunt, their Lincoln assignation piece focused on his Secretary of War, Edward Stanton, Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for Franklin.

Franklin is the upcoming, eight-part limited series starring and executive produced by Academy, Emmy and AFI Lifetime Achievement Award winner Michael Douglas.

Led by Douglas in the title role of Benjamin Franklin, Franklin will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Friday, April 12, followed by one new episode every Friday through May 17, 2024.

Based on Pulitzer Prize winner Stacy Schiff’s book, A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America, Franklin explores the thrilling story of the greatest gamble of Benjamin Franklin’s career.

In December 1776, Franklin is world famous for his electrical experiments, but his passion and power are put to the test when – as the fate of American independence hangs in the balance – he embarks on a secret mission to France.

At age 70, without any diplomatic training, Franklin convinced an absolute monarchy to underwrite America’s experiment in democracy.

By virtue of his fame, charisma and ingenuity, Franklin outmaneuvered British spies, French informers and hostile colleagues to engineer the Franco-American alliance of 1778 and the peace treaty with Great Britain in 1783.

The eight-year French mission stands as Franklin’s most vital service to his country.

Diplomats and historians still regard it as the greatest single tour of duty by an ambassador in our nation’s history, as without French aid, America could not have won the Revolution.

Deep dives into history have not come as frequently as they once did. In the ‘70s and ‘80s, miniseries of historical events were the norm with shows like Roots, The North and the South, and Shogun, and Centennial.

HBO has long been known for its excellent series like Band of Brothers, The Pacific, and John Adams.

FX is showing it’s updated adaptation of Shogun now, but Apple TV+ picked up the third in the war series begun by Band of Brother with their exceptional Masters of the Air.

Other historical series in Apple’s arsenal include series The New Look and Lessons in Chemistry, and recent awards circuit films Oscar nominee Killers of the Flower Moon and Napoleon.

It’s been a long time since we’ve had this kind of attention placed on American history, in particular, and Apple TV+ goes to great lengths with it’s high production values, ensuring an accurate portrayal of events that also entertain.

The Franklin trailer finds Michael Douglas using his signature charm and wit to embody the early and most successful diplomat.

With Douglas at the helm, it’s easy to imagine how those characteristics successfully lured France to helping America secure its independence.

Take a look at the trailer now:

The drama also stars Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place) as Temple Franklin, Thibault de Montalembert (Call My Agent!) as Comte de Vergennes, Daniel Mays (Line of Duty) as Edward Bancroft, Ludivine Sagnier (Lupin) as Madame Brillon, and Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan) as John Adams.

Rounding out the cast is Assaad Bouab (Call My Agent!) as Beaumarchais, Jeanne Balibar (Irma Vep) as Madame Helvetius and Theodore Pellerin (There’s Someone Inside Your House) as Marquis de Lafayette.

In addition to Douglas, the creative team includes Emmy and WGA Award-winning writer and executive producer Kirk Ellis (John Adams) and Emmy, WGA and Pulitzer Prize Award-nominated writer and executive producer Howard Korder (Boardwalk Empire).

Emmy and DGA Award-winning director Tim Van Patten (Masters of the Air, The Sopranos) serves as director and executive producer.

Richard Plepler executive produces through EDEN Productions, Tony Krantz through Flame Ventures, Philippe Maigret through ITV Studios America and Mark Mostyn also executive produce.

Stacy Schiff also serves as co-executive producer.

Franklin is a co-production between ITV Studios America and Apple Studios.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on X and email her here at TV Fanatic.