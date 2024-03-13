Superman (Formerly Superman Legacy): Everything We Know So Far About the Upcoming Man of Steel Flick

Superman is one of the most well-known comic book superheroes in the DC and Marvel film-verses. Not surprising when you consider that the Man of Steel hit the big screen 70 years ago; he's been a comic book legend for over 80 years.

With the vast number of Superman remakes we've seen -- from comic books to movies to series to animated films -- it's not shocking that we're getting yet another version.

When is the new Superman movie coming out, and who plays the Man of Steel? What is the storyline of this version, and who else will be in it? Here's all we know about the 2025 Superman movie, formerly Superman Legacy.

Why Is Superman Getting Remade?

Superman is a feel-good hero saga that embodies all that is good and right with humanity. His righteousness and character development make Clark Kent the perfect hero to re-make for current times.

Originally, James Gunn -- the current Superman writer and director (and co-head of DC Studios) - didn't want to work on a Superman movie.

"It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago - I initially said no because I didn’t have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved."

However, inspiration struck, and Gunn found his angle in the Superman universe. But, his take on what he originally named Superman Legacy will go in the direction of a 20s Superman timeline.

Gunn decided that he wanted to focus on Kent's struggles in trying to balance his human and Kryptonian alien sides. Fans got to watch Gunn's internal -- and digital struggle -- on his decision to write and direct such an iconic movie via his Twitter (X) feed.

Gunn's choice of timeline and plot means that we won't be seeing a return of the most recent actor to play Superman -- Henry Cavill. Cavill is most recently known for starring in the hit series The Witcher.

What is The Superman Backstory?

The story of Superman goes back decades to his first appearance in the DC comic book Action Comics #1, which was released in 1938.

That introduction was only a single page, but it was enough to hook fans for years to come. Now Superman -- the Man of Steel -- is a global brand.

Although there have been many versions and storylines, every rendition sticks to the basic backstory for Superman's half-human, half-alien origins.

Clark's situation once he arrives on Earth varies, with some stories saying he grew up in an orphanage. But most stories have the Kents -- a farming couple -- find him in his crashed ship as a baby during what they thought was a meteor shower.

And in every version of Superman, Clark Kent -- born as Kal-El -- comes from the planet Krypton -- which was destroyed.

His Kryptonian parents put their only son in a ship and sent him to the planet with the yellow sun -- the source of his Kryptonian powers -- to be a hero to humans.

Superman Plot Line

James Gunn posted a glimpse of the new Superman logo on Instagram on February 29, which happened to be Superman's birthday.

It was the first day of filming for the upcoming movie, putting it on track for its 2025 release.

Along with announcing the name change from Superman Legacy to Superman, Gunn also hints that this film will happen in Superman's hideout, The Fortress of Solitude.

We're joining Clark during his most trying time as he navigates being a budding hero and a young man living in Metropolis working for the Daily Planet. Through the course of the movie, we'll see the return of many of our Superman favorites, including:

Jimmy Olsen

Lois Lane

Lex Luthor

Eve Teschmacher

Perry White

We'll also see other superheroes make an appearance and how it later leads to Superman joining the Justice League. Expect to see your favorite DC supers like:

Hawkgirl

Mister Terrific

Metamorpho

Gunn was quick to jump on Instagram to reassure fans that these characters are not there to set up future movies.

"The characters are there because they help tell Superman's story better, not so we can set up separate projects in the franchise. Superman and Lois are the very clear protagonists."

Superman Cast Members

Before Gunn and his co-head Peter Safran took over the DC universe, everyone -- including the actor himself -- believed Henry Cavill would retain his role as Superman.

He first put on the cape in Man of Steel in 2013, kicking off the DC Extended Universe dreamed up by Zac Snyder.

But once Gunn developed the storyline for his version, he decided the story would be about a younger Superman, which pushed Cavill out of the running.

Several actors were considered to be the lead of Superman. But Gunn and Safran finally settled on lesser-known actor David Corenswet. Corenswet has had previous roles in the House of Cards, Affairs of State, Pearl, and The Politician.

His chemistry with Lois Lane, played by Rachel Brosnahan, is what earned him the role over other potential actors as Superman.

Brosnahan is most known as Midge Maisel from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She's also appeared in Orange is the New Black, House of Cards, and Patriots Day.

Taking the role of villain -- and Superman's nemesis -- Lex Luthor will be actor Nicholas Hoult.

Hoult originally auditioned for Superman but his previous acting experience made him a better supervillain than a hero. His most notable former role was as Beast in X-Men First Class.

Other stars cast in the Superman remake include:

Sara Sampaio - Eve Teschmacher

Skyler Gisondo - Jimmy Olsen

Terence Rosemore - Otis

Edi Gathegi - Mister Terrific

Isabela Merced - Hawkgirl

Maria Gabriela de Faría - The Engineer/Angela Spica

Anthony Carrigan - Metamorpho

Nathan Fillion - Guy Gardner/Green Lantern (also known as Nolan on The Rookie)

Superman Release Date

Currently, the schedule is to release Superman on July 11, 2025. Gunn completed the script before the writer's strike shut down most of Hollywood in 2023. And from all the goodies we've peeped on Gunn's Insta, they're hard at work with filming.

Given that THE BATMAN II (the sequel to BATMAN, released in 2022 and starring Twilight star Robert Patterson) is set to release in the fall of 2025, we expect production to stay on schedule as much as possible.

This DC addict will keep her fingers crossed that the release date holds.

While we weren't big fans of the OG Superman movies from the '70s and '80s (not everything made back then was amazing), the same could not be said for the Snyderverse Superman franchise.

We also got pretty obsessed with all the recent Superman (and spinoffs) series, such as Smallville, Superman and Lois, and Supergirl.

Will Superman Be in Theaters or Go for a Streaming Release?

The widespread popularity of the Superman franchise ensures that loyalists will get to enjoy this new cinematic experience on the big screen before they get to enjoy it at home.

There is no word yet on how long Superman will stay in theaters before moving to a streaming service or DVD.

Who is Making Superman?

The mastermind behind this newest version of Superman is legendary writer and director James Gunn. Gunn is most known for his amazeballs work on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

Gunn took over at DC in 2022, along with his co-CEO Peter Safran. These moves are an effort to try and breathe life back into a failing franchise.

Where Did Superman Film?

Gunn chose to film Superman in Norway. According to an interview he did with a Norwegian outlet Svalbardposten, the first scenes of the new movie will take place in the Fortress of Solitude.

After scouting several areas, Gunn and his team decided on Svalbard, Norway as the location of production.

"We wanted a place that was beautiful and felt like being in the iddle of the Artic, so we looked at several places in the world. But there were so many things that sold Svalbard for us over the other places."

Where to Watch Previous Superman Movies?

There have been a number of previous Superman movies dating back to the first film in 1978. Max is streaming all of the Superman movies, including the older shows starring Christopher Reeves as Superman or the newer versions featuring Cavill.

Superman: The Movie (1978) - Max

Superman II (1981) - Max

Superman III (1983) - Max

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987) - Max

Superman Returns (2006) - Max

Man of Steel (2013) - Max

Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) - Max

Justice League - Max

Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021) - Max

Is There a Superman Trailer?

There have been several short Superman trailers released to hint at what we can expect from this new Superman movie.

Between having a new storyline, a new Superman, and several extra superhero friends along to help, the clips show us that we're in a whole new universe to enjoy!

Here's our favorite trailer released so far, hinting at all the excitement we have to come in 2025! Be sure you're following TV Fanatic to stay up to date on any future Superman updates.

Sara Trimble is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. You can follow her on X.