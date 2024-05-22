Dark Matter (2024) Season 1 Episode 4 Review: The Corridor

Finally, a little bit of clarity emerges.

Jason1 and Amanda got a bit of a handle on how this dimension-hopping thing works on Dark Matter (2024) Season 1 Episode 4.

Also, we got a peek at Jason's motivations for switching places with Jason1 on Dark Matter (2024) Season 1 Episode 1.

The Corridor made traveling through the multiverse somewhat more believable for viewers.

By the episode's end, the corridor that several of the players ended up using was more comprehensible.

But, at the same time, it was potentially even more dangerous. Be careful what you wish for, indeed.

What became readily apparent was that Jason2 was the only person who understood exactly how The Box worked.

Jason1 determined early on that The Corridor was the gateway to a multiverse of possible dimensions.

But understanding the big picture isn't the same as being familiar with the essential details of making the process work.

Jason1 could make all the general proclamations about their situation as he wanted to.

However, being a family man and a college professor didn't precisely equip him with the knowledge base the pair needed for survival.

And opening doors and hoping against long odds that he would find his home world wasn't a terribly effective strategy, was it?

Still, Jason1 attempted to plan his work and then work his plan, breaking their task into parts.

Amanda, who had trained the test Box pilots at Velocity, had crashed on her first flight.

She panicked, mindlessly running into the snow dimension where she and Jason1 ended up stranded because they were not equipped to be there.

The positive development was that once they smartly located and dug down to The Box, Jason1 could work out that their thoughts were the way for them to control what world was behind the door.

When they were relaxing and sipping coffee, the pair also put together other revelations.

Amanda realized that this Jason possessed much of the same mannerisms as her Jason, which was likely why she chose to rescue him on Dark Matter (2024) Season 1 Episode 3.

He determined that Jason2 wasn't happy; Amanda, Jason2's lover, couldn't argue that point.

Together, they concluded that Jason2 had decided to replace Jason1 so that he could have the family with Daniela, which he had denied himself in his dimension.

He all but confirmed that when he told Leighton1 that he came to that world to "fix something he fucked up."

Jason2 is well on his way to being discovered as an imposter in Jason1's world.

It was a special day in the Dessen household as Charlie turned 16.

It's evident that Jason2 didn't do much research when choosing which Jason to swap with.

Otherwise, he would have known about the late Max and the family ritual on the brothers' birthday.

Instead, he was busy taking a sledgehammer to Jason1's life, such as it was.

It was no surprise that Jason2, a scientific celebrity in his world, could not tolerate those indifferent physics students for long.

His final class and departure was one for the social-media ages, again something very out of character for the meek Jason Dessen.

Had Jason2 planned this, or was it strictly impulse?

It was probably the latter, as this Jason seems to act as much on whim as on plan.

That makes sense. His disappearance for a year doesn't seem deliberate.

It's more like someone taking a break from his former life in research.

Whatever the case, his quitting propelled Jason2 on to the next step of his plan.

Leighton1 was rightfully shocked when his old college friend showed up out of the blue.

At least Jason2 had the common sense to text ahead.

This Leighton proved quite a different character than Leighton2 in Jason2's dimension.

He was just a layabout trust-fund baby with money to burn.

Leighton was leery to invest with another acquantance after sinking money into Ryan's upcoming venture, in which Jason2 had declined to participate.

But he was hooked by Jason2's promise of an adventure.

One psychoactive drug dose later, Leighton1 found out what Jason2's research was all about.

Jason2 was selling "what if," selling the path not taken, something only the rich could afford to buy.

Bringing Leighton1's beloved grandfather back to him sold him on The Box and got Jason2 the financial security he craved for his family.

This immediately went to Jason2's head.

Might Jason2 have a deeper scheme for Leighton1? Will he take him back to his world to replace Leighton2, who has turned a little homicidal?

After all, Leighton2 was last seen wandering around The Corridor, hoping to stumble on Jason1 and Amanda without knowing how the Corridor works.

So, slipping another Leighton into place in Velocity wouldn't be that hard.

Jason2 arrived home late with flowers for Daniela and a car for Charlie, who had earlier complained about the family vehicle's clunky condition.

Daniela was unhappy with not being included in his impulsive decision.

How long before she and Charlie finish that conversation about Jason 2's odd behavior that his arrival interrupted?

How will Jason1 and Amanda utilize the discoveries they have made?

What are Jason2's plans for Leighton1: strictly cash cow or something more?

Will Leighton2 make it out of The Corridor alive?

Comment below.

The Corridor Review Editor Rating: 4.5 / 5.0 4.5 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 5.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Rating: 5.0 / 5.0 ( 1 Vote) 4.5 / 5.0

Dale McGarrigle is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.