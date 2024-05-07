Elsbeth Season 1 Episode 8 Spoilers: Elsbeth takes a detour to dog detecting.

It looks like Elsbeth and the NYPD will be patrolling for some paws in Elsbeth Season 1 Episode 8, "Artificial Genius." Although, considering the title of the episode and the nature of the promo, it's hard to see the connection between a missing dog and artificial intelligence.

However, if there is one thing that this show is good at, it's balancing the level of camp with a clever plot structure.

Elsbeth has easily figured out some of the genuinely bizarre methods of murder so far, like a nitroglycerin-dosed sports towel; thank you, Elsbeth Season 1 Episode 5, for that stretch of the imagination that won't soon be forgotten.

She can more than handle the procurement of a possibly pilfered pooch.

In the upcoming installment of Elsbeth's premier season, Elizabeth Lail debuts as Quinn, the weekly murderer. Viewers might recognize her as Beck from the Netflix sensation YOU.

Can you imagine if Joe and Elsbeth were caught in the same universe?

Joe's anxiety would be stratospheric as Elsbeth sticks to her trademark approach of dumping evidence in the killer's face. That is the crossover that audiences deserve.

In the role of Quinn, a tech CEO, Elizabeth Lail's character murders a journalist and then tries to make fake news of it with her location-based crime alert app -- as if being a journalist doesn't have its fair share of drawbacks.

By the looks of the trailer for the upcoming episode, it seems like the show is getting back to blunt-force trauma as the cause of death.

That as it may be, there will still be some likely over-the-top way in which the execution is executed. Then it's just a matter of Elsbeth connecting dots that only mirror mortals could dream of spotting.

Speaking of spotted things, it looks like none other than Detective Edwards will be making another appearance.

Viewers will likely remember her from Elsbeth Season 1 Episode 6 when she was the lead detective for the case of the plastic surgeon who was killed by way of off-brand Botox. Try saying that five times fast.

Edwards delivered some zingers toward the titular character that landed with quite the sting. And while Elsbeth is sweet and lovable, it was fun to see her teamed up with a detective focused on working as efficiently as possible.

It seemed like the perfect balance when coupled with Elsbeth's otherwise chaotic murder-solving prowess.

Beyond the sure-to-be elaborate murder, there will hopefully be more moments of continued bonding between Elsbeth and Officer Blanke. Throughout season 1, the two have formed an unlikely relationship bolstered by their complementary differences.

Kaya is great at keeping Elsbeth grounded while she explores every instinct and gut reaction that pops into her floral-covered self. Thankfully, their camaraderie seems to have survived past learning about Elsbeth's real reason for being in NYC.

Something else might test the waters of their friendship in the future, but for now, these two women have solidified their respect and appreciation for one another.

As the case regarding Captain Wagner continues to become more complicated with each episode, things are at least beginning to come together with the revelation of Lieutenant Noonan in Elsbeth Season 1 Episode 7.

And while it's great to see that the captain is likely innocent, things may only get worse before they get better.

Furthermore, we've only seen Wagner's wife once so far, yet she's been brought up multiple times since her appearance in Elsbeth Season 1 Episode 4.

It's anyone's guess if Claudia will pop up again. Still, there's a chance she may be more closely connected than viewers have been led to believe, as it is her charity that appears to be involved in the police department corruption scandal.

Hopefully, we'll see Elsbeth sharing her thoughts and theories with Celentano, and everyone can come together for a productive team-up.

At the very least, everyone can get on the same text thread and quit with all the secret private phone conversations. Teamwork makes the dream work.

On a lighter note, one question that seems to grow with each episode is, will Elsbeth's son, Teddy, ever appear on the show? Did he even call to thank her for the job that Wagner got him?

He's mentioned in almost every episode, and it's hard to gauge how close the mother-and-son relationship is.

Elsbeth seems like the kind of mom who would probably be a bit overbearing and have a lot of insight into every person he dates. It would be nice if he made even a tiny appearance before the season's end.

There are only a couple more episodes until the conclusion of Elsbeth Season 1.

The show has been a fun showcase of Elsbeth's talent for tying together tidbits of the truth and some nostalgia-inducing guest stars from previous series long since ended.

Will Lieutenant Noonan get wise to Wagner and Elsbeth before they have a chance to catch the corrupted cop? And what is Elsbeth toting around in her thousand-and-one totes?

If you have any insights, drop a comment below and let us know.

Be sure to check back in with us after the episode premieres for our review of this killer show!

Joshua Pleming is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. You can follow him on X.