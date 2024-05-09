Elsbeth Season 1 Episode 8 Review: Artificial Genius

Like a dog with a bone, Elsbeth is on the case of a pilfered pooch like she has a bone to pick in Elsbeth Season 1 Episode 8.

Technically, it's the dog's owner that Elsbeth is looking into, but this episode is so crammed with canines that it's hard to focus on anything other than the adorable dogs.

However, at the center of "Artificial Genius" is Quinn, the CEO of a location-based crime alert app called Cerberus. Audiences who watched the Netflix show YOU will likely recognize Elizabeth Lail as the actress who portrayed Beck.

Elsbeth has solidified certain formulaic practices, such as having a familiar face as the murderer in each episode, but now we can add to that. Elizabeth Lail joins the list of continued actors who have already portrayed characters in The Good Wife universe.

From Elsbeth's spinoff cousin, The Good Fight, Elizabeth Lail was previously seen in The Good Fight Season 2 Episode 21, "Day 478."

As for her character in Elsbeth, she's playing the personification of everyone who incorrectly uses the "woke" movement strategically. At this point, it's triggering to hear the word "triggering."

Elsbeth: Elsbeth Tascioni. The Consent Decree.

Quinn: Love Consent. So important. Permalink: Love Consent. So important.

Quinn has many cringe moments throughout the episode, but none as laugh-out-loud-worthy as during her first interaction with Elsbeth.

And we couldn't help but notice that Elsbeth seemed particularly invested in this episode's case. It could've been that she has a soft spot for dogs or a personal mission against hardcore liars.

As she said to Quinn, "You're really good at not telling the truth." Out of all the murderers she's brought to justice, this was the first time she called their deceit right out.

In her defense, Quinn was almost as unbearable a character as Beck from You. And if you're a real TV fanatic, you might also recognize Elizabeth Lail from Once Upon a Time when she played Anna, sister to Elsa, in a live-action portrayal of the characters from Frozen.

As for the means of murder, things are back to the basics. So, that's three for blunt force trauma, four for drugs used, and one for either suffocation or drowning.

For a tech CEO, you'd think Quinn would be a little more careful of the details, like making sure she doesn't leave a headband at the crime scene. Especially when it's, as she said, "part of her brand."

Elsbeth: I thought you didn't know how to use it?

Quinn: I don't. Everyone knows that. Everyone young. Permalink: I don't. Everyone knows that. Everyone young.

She was practically feeding the inconsistencies straight to the police. There was no shock that Elsbeth could see through the apparent lies and connect the dots. This could've been an episode where the lead detective figured everything out first, for once.

Elsbeth: I fed Quinn fake information about an ex-con clown, and she put it on the app within five minutes. Ellen was right.

Captain Wagner: Ex-con clown? Ellen who? What is happening? Permalink: Ex-con clown? Ellen who? What is happening?

Back on screen is the hilariously stoic Detective Edwards. It's unclear if the character was meant to be played with so much underlying humor, but that's precisely how Micaela Diamond brings Detective Edwards across.

Last seen in Elsbeth Season 1 Episode 6, Edwards was a breath of sarcastic fresh air. This time, the investigator is not dealing with anyone's nonsense or letting it stop her from being her seemingly ambitious self.

If you don't keep up with new tech, you won't have a job in five years. Detective Edwards Permalink: If you don't keep up with new tech, you won't have a job in five years.

It's doubtful that Detective Edwards will be seen again, but it certainly would be nice to see the "dead behind the eyes" stare she gives Elsbeth one more time before the season's end.

Speaking of eyes, Captain Wagner has finally opened his eyes to everything happening around him now that he's fully aware of what Lieutenant Noonan has been up to. He also did the smart thing in confiding in Elsbeth.

Elsbeth: Is there anything I can do to help?

Captain Wagner: You've been spying on me the whole time, and now you want to help? Permalink: You've been spying on me the whole time, and now you want to help?

It seems like the pair will finally work together to clear his and his wife Claudia's name. Although, it still feels like Wagner's wife could be more involved than the captain suspects.

The show has done an excellent job of finding ways to drop her name in almost every episode without the character being seen more than once. It's a strange tactic for a character that is considered more or less collateral damage.

At least the wonderful Officer Blanke is no longer caught in the middle of Captain Wagner's request for intel on Elbeth's investigation of him. Sadly, she is once again back in uniform from beginning to end.

Elsbeth Season 1 Episode 7 saw her prance around in a gorgeous multicolored bodycon dress, leaving at least one viewer eager to see Kaya steal the scene in another showstopping ensemble.

Be as it may, now that Wagner is in communication with the whistleblower, it's only a matter of time before the floodgates on corruption in the NYPD are opened.

I couldn't see what was right in front of me, and I'm a detective. I should've known. Captain Wagner Permalink: I couldn't see what was right in front of me, and I'm a detective. I should've known.

At the very least, we hope that Elsbeth got to keep the orphaned puppy at the end. Honestly, that's what I'll be looking for in the future.

Regarding the level of camp, they kept things a little closer to cringe but just enough for it to be palatable. A possible hint that the show may try to establish more serious moments to relish as we round the corner of the season.

However, if more characters like the dog-loving "Mimi" show up, it will be hard to do anything but laugh.

I found her. I found Gonzo. She was safe in The Rambles. I gave her all the food I had in my pants, but she needs love and shelter for the night. I can't take her home. I have five dogs. I'd happily take a sixth, but my partner said she'd move out. I considered it, but I think I have to choose her this time. Mimi Permalink: I found her. I found Gonzo. She was safe in The Rambles. I gave her all the food I had in my...

Seriously, Mimi was every person's inner monologue.

Kaya: You must really love dogs.

Mimi: Well, they're so much better than people. Permalink: Well, they're so much better than people.

I imagine there will be at least a few more revelations before the finale connects all the dots.

Could Captain Wagner's wife be caught up in the sweatshop cover-up?

And where in the world is Elsbeth's son, Teddy?

Drop a comment below to let us know, and be sure to return when we review Elsbeth's next episode!

