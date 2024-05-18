Essential Viewing: 13 Jennifer Morrison Movies and TV Shows You Must See

It takes a certain caliber of actors to move seamlessly through the entertainment industry and make just enough waves while avoiding the pitfalls.

That's what Jennifer Morrison has managed to do in almost 30 years of her career.

While the actress has primarily stayed in the television lane, she's been in her fair share of films.

However, after her unforgettable role as Emma Swan, Morrison has taken up a directorial hat and is now working behind the scenes.

Don't worry, though, because we have compiled a list of some of the actress's most prolific work.

Also, for those inclined to IMDb, be sure to check out the cast list of a specific slasher entry on the list.

It's technically the only slasher movie here, but you'll still see some big names.

The actor has rubbed elbows with some of Hollywood's biggest names, so don't be surprised if you recognize her from some big-budget films and franchises.

Stir of Echoes (1999)

Role: Samantha Kozac. Available to watch on Tubi.

At the age of twenty, Jennifer Morrison graced the silver screen as the ghostly specter in Stir of Echoes opposite Kevin Bacon.

While the film suffered from being released around other big box office horror movies, it is still considered a cult classic.

This supernatural horror focuses on Tom Witzky, played by Kevin Bacon, who is a skeptic of all things occult until his sister-in-law puts him in a hypnotic trance.

When he comes out of it, he realizes he has developed a psychic connection to a missing teenage girl.

Jennifer Morrison plays the role of the missing teenage girl and has some considerably chilling scenes when she appears to Bacon's Tom in her ghostly form.

The film is an excellent choice for anyone who loves thrills and chills. If you enjoy this horror romp, check out similar shows like Evil and The Haunting of Hill House.

Urban Legends: Final Cut (2000)

Role: Amy Mayfield. Available for rent or purchase.

Campy slasher movies are a staple of the genre. Many horror enthusiasts swear by them because they can often lead to greater viewership years down the road.

Like this hidden gem, they've also been known to feature big-name actors early in their careers.

At an elite film university, students find themselves at odds when the school announces that a graduating senior will be awarded the prestigious Hitchcock Award for a winning thesis.

However, a masked assailant is determined to kill the competition.

As Amy Mayfield, Morrison portrays the character with a general "Mary Sue" innocence and eagerness.

She is still relatable and willing to do what she can to earn the award without cutting corners or playing dirty like the other students.

Slashers have come a long way over the last couple of decades, and while they live on in film, they've made quite the waves in shows like Slasher and Chucky.

Grind (2003)

Role: Jamie. Available to watch on Tubi.

As someone who has watched this movie way too many times, I can confirm that it is eerily accurate to what it was like in the early 2000s.

The hackys were being sacked, and the shorts were cargoed. It's crazy to think some of the actors here went on to more prestigious gigs.

When four skaters embark on a journey to follow their idol, their trip hits several comedic pitfalls.

What they encounter will test how far these four guys are willing to go to get noticed, sponsored, and hopefully become stars themselves.

Though Jennifer Morrison's role is minimal, it still has a lasting impact on the characters and overall film.

She plays the stereotypical hot girl the main guy is after and portrays it perfectly as the cute, fun girl next door type.

Everyone loves a good buddy comedy, and this one is infused with all the physical comedy tropes that viewers love to see.

Check out this film and similar shows like It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Star Trek (2009)

Role: Winona Kirk. Available to watch on Paramount+.

As it stands, Star Trek movies hardly need an introduction. This installment basically revived the franchise.

While there will always be die-hard Trekkies, 2009's Star Trek brought in a new generation of audiences and fans.

As the U.S. Enterprise sets out on its maiden voyage, the crew finds themselves up against the Romulan Commander Nero, played by Eric Bana.

The wise-cracking officer James T. Kirk, played by Chris Pine, and the logical Vulcan Spock, played by Zachary Quinto, must work together.

Morrison's role in this film is even more minor than in Grind, but it's safe to say that there would be no movie without her character, as she plays Kirk's mother.

Her only scene is of her giving birth while also listening to her husband sacrifice himself in real-time.

Space odysseys and galactic adventures are the foundation of sci-fi, and this installment in the long-running franchise will not disappoint.

Lovers of this film would also do well to watch Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Warrior (2011)

Role: Tess Conlon. Available to watch on Peacock.

While we at TV Fanatic love shows and movies for their depth and creativity, we're still human.

Some of us can easily be coerced into watching a film about two hot, shirtless guys battling it out in a ring.

When Tommy, played by Tom Hardy, an ex-marine returns home, he enlists his father, a recovering alcoholic and former wrestling coach, to train him for an upcoming MMA match.

But heads collide when Tommy's brother, Brendan, played by Joel Edgerton, also signs up for the match.

Jennifer Morrison plays Tess Conlon, Brendan's wife, and Tommy's sister-in-law. The character is depicted as a loving and good wife who struggles in her marriage.

Her husband would not have made it through many of the things that he has without her.

If you're a fan of sports, action, drama, or all three, check out this film and other shows with similar premises, like Cobra Kai.

Sun Dogs (2017)

Role: Marie. Available to watch on Netflix.

This comedic drama boasts several TV faces, such as Melissa Benoist of Supergirl, Allison Janney of Mom, and Ed O'Neill of Modern Family.

After three failed attempts to join the military, Michael Angarano's Ned Chipley takes the advice of a recruitment officer a little too seriously.

He enlists the help of a young runaway, and the two start their own anti-terrorism unit.

As Marie, Jennifer Morrison delivers an arid approach to the comedy, but as mentioned above, the actress had her hands full steering the film's ship.

Whenever there's a movie or show about the military, it's guaranteed to depict either comedy or drama to add to the real-life stakes.

Anyone who enjoys that type of movie should watch this Netflix film and similar shows like SEAL Team.

Batman: Hush (2019)

Role: Selina Kyle/Catwoman. Available for rent or purchase.

Batman is a name that can easily be recognized in almost every part of the world.

So, it is no surprise that that cowled vigilante continues to live on in numerous films and TV shows, whether live-action or animated.

Everything comes to a head in the caped crusader's life when a mysterious new villain named Hush begins sabotaging the Dark Knight's life from afar.

While bringing together villains and allies from the Bat family, Batman finds himself again drawn to Catwoman.

Many actresses have played and voiced Catwoman over decades of the character's publication history.

Still, each portrayal depicts the key traits of Selina Kyle, such as her cunningness, strength, and strong will—all of which Morrison brings to the character.

Superheroes are just about everywhere these days, and animation is leading the charge into some of the best stories portrayed on the small and big screen.

For some suited-up heroes, check out this title and other animated action-hero shows like X-Men '97 and Invincible.

Bombshell (2019)

Role: Juliet Huddy. Available for rent or purchase.

These days, the news is where you go to hear about the most depressing and insane things happening worldwide.

However, this film is based on actual events, the action, and newsworthy headlines of what's happening when the cameras aren't rolling.

Bombshell follows the real-life adventures of three women in the news industry who make headlines when they risk everything to stand up to the man who started their career.

Morrison's Juliet Huddy adds fuel to the fire ignited under the three leads as they work to stop the harassment of women in the television industry.

Women at the forefront of television news coverage have been a story of their own making for years, with film and television telling those stories in all their behind-the-scenes realness.

For more like Bombshell, be sure to watch The Morning Show.

House (2004-2012)

Role: Dr. Allison Cameron. Available to stream on Hulu.

House was one of those shows where you knew the titular character would deliver some snappy zingers at the expense of fellow characters, and Dr. Gregory never missed a beat.

Hugh Laurie leads this medical drama at the Princeton Plainsboro Teaching Hospital in New Jersey.

He plays Dr. Gregory House, a Sherlock Holmes of medicine. The titular character's sharp wit and comedic timing make for a brilliant show.

Jennifer plays Dr. Allison Cameron, an immunologist and physician in the emergency room.

The character is known for being kind and compassionate but a little close-minded at times and compulsive, having gone beyond her doctorly duties on multiple occasions.

You can barely toss a stick in proverbial television land without hitting a medical drama or even a medical comedy, for that matter.

It'll come as no surprise that anyone who fancies this Hugh Laurie gem will also find Grey's Anatomy quite entertaining.

How I Met Your Mother (2010-2014)

Role: Zoey Pierson. Available to stream on Hulu.

While this sitcom had its faults, it's still considered beloved by many, even if Jennifer Morrison's character was not. She came too early and stayed too late.

How I Met Your Mother follows Ted Mosby, played by Josh Radnor, who, after learning that his long-time best friend will be proposing to his girlfriend, realizes the time is running out to find true love.

Aided by his friend group, the series sees the many chances Ted takes at finding love.

Considered one of the most exhausting of Ted Mosby's love interests, Jennifer Morrison's Zoey Pierson still had all the charm and charisma that Morrison is known to bring her characters.

Although, as an activist with an anti-establishment attitude, she can be a bit much at times.

This groundbreaking sitcom boasts an ensemble cast that has perfect chemistry for comedy.

Watch this series for heartwarming and heartwrenching moments, as well as shows like Modern Family.

Once Upon a Time (2011-2018)

Role: Emma Swan. Available to stream on Hulu.

Few shows can take childhood nostalgia and wrap it in a beautifully written show that would appeal to audiences of every age.

But that's precisely the kind of magical hold that Once Upon a Time had on viewers.

Once Upon a Time tells the story of fairy tales and the modern world colliding.

When bail bonds collector Emma is confronted by the child she gave up for adoption years ago, the young boy arrives with the news that Emma is the daughter of Snow White and Prince Charming.

As Emma Swan, Jennifer Morrison led one of the most popular fantasy shows of its time.

Her character as "the savior" saw many trials and tribulations as she went from breaking curses to being taken over by darkness.

This series has a little something for everyone and can be enjoyed by the whole family.

If you enjoy stories that retell and reimagine fairy tale characters, be sure to check out this show and others in the same genre, like Grimm.

This is Us (2019-2022)

Role: Cassidy Sharp. Available to stream on Netflix.

This is Us is one of those shows where you know the chances of crying through the episode are high.

But that's why some people love it. You know you're going to be ripped apart emotionally, but you'll love every second of it.

The series follows a group: a couple pregnant with triplets, a handsome television actor bored with his bachelor lifestyle, and a successful businessman trying to support his wife and children.

The show centers around how these individuals' lives interconnect and change for the better.

Jennifer Morrison plays the recurring role of Cassidy Sharp, a former soldier who struggles with alcoholism, which has led to a divorce and estrangement from her son.

Shows like this one have a way of poking right through to the core of viewers, usually leaving them in tears. The happy and the sad kind. Sometimes at the same time.

If that sounds like a good time, check out this and similar shows like A Million Little Things.

Tracker (2024)

Role: Lizzy. Available to stream on Paramount+.

Still in its first season, the Justin Hartley show follows Colter Shaw as he uses his expert tracking skills to make a living while trying to avoid his past and all the family drama that comes with it.

On Tracker Season 1 Episode 13, "The Storm," otherwise known as the finale of the season, Morrison plays Lizzy, an old family friend of Colter's whose daughter is missing and presumed dead by the local police.

Be sure to catch up or rewatch Tracker as the season finale approaches.

For more action/drama with a touch of tracing people's whereabouts, check out Found.

Jennifer Morrison has the longevity that almost anyone can recognize from one film or TV show to another.

Every character she plays carries her strength and charm. While the actor is sitting pretty collecting roles, fans are always happy to see her in any new role.

Joshua Pleming is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. You can follow him on X.