Fixated Females: 17 Duos Who Obsess Over Each Other

One of the best aspects of TV is watching relationships build, transform, and transpire, whether they are healthy or not.

Feuding females, frenemies, and gal pals glued at the hip seem to carry a magical essence in the TV world.

Some are so iconic they drive the show and make for the best scenes and audience draw. Here are 17 female duos who obsess over each other!

Laverne DeFazio and Shirley Feeney (Laverne & Shirley)

Laverne & Shirley first aired in 1976 and was a spinoff of Happy Days. It stars Penny Marshall (Laverne) and Cindy Williams (Shirley).

The two are best friends, roommates, and co-workers at the Shotz Brewery in Milwaukee. They are complete opposites who balance each other perfectly and constantly encourage each other.

The memorable duo was there for each other no matter what, and they were also highly independent. Laverne and Sherley made the show iconic because they were opposites yet couldn't get along any better.

After losing their jobs at the brewery, the two move to Burbank, California, hoping to make a new start and become movie stars.

Tia Landry and Tamera Campbell (Sister, Sister)

One of the most popular '90s sitcoms, Sister, Sister, stars Tia and Tamera Mowry as Tia Landry and Tamera Campbell.

The two played twins separated at birth and adopted by different families on the ABC and, later, The WB sitcom. However, one day, they just ran into each other at the mall.

Eventually, Tamera's adoptive father allows Tia and her mother to move into his home because Tia's mom will take a job in St. Louis, which would separate the girls again.

Tia and Tamera may be identical in looks, but on the show, Tia is from inner-city Detroit, and Tamera is from the suburbs.

The two also have differing personalities, but they become glued at the hip after being separated for so long, which is what fans couldn't stop tuning in to see.

Grace Hanson and Frankie Bergstein (Grace & Frankie)

The Netflix original stars Jane Fonda as Grace and Lily Tomlin as Frankie, who started as rivals with a competitive relationship, but that came to a screeching halt.

After the two find out their husbands have been having an affair, are in love with each other, and want to get married, Grace and Frankie's dynamic switches.

The world feels like it is falling apart. However, the two lean on each other and form an unbreakable bond. This unique start to a friendship and their clashing personalities is what made the show.

Not only that, but the real-life actors, Fonda and Tomlin, have been friends in real life for a while, and that kind of onscreen chemistry is unbeatable.

Blair Waldorf and Serena van der Woodsen (Gossip Girl)

Blair and Serena, aka B and S, are two of the main characters in Gossip Girl. They are another BFF duo who are complete opposites in their fashion styles, personalities, and ways of living.

Despite their rather turbulent relationship, which saw them swear never to speak to each other again at one point, a truly heartbreaking moment.

However, their love for each other always won, and they knew deep down that they couldn't separate forever. Best friends always fight, and many duos split up, but that doesn't mean the person leaves your heart forever.

This realistic portrayal and dedication to each other make fans love them.

Eve Polastri and Villanelle (Killing Eve)

Eve and Villanelle are the prime examples of an obsessive relationship. The Killing Eve pair have a unique dynamic. Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) are a match made, not in heaven.

Eve is a British Intelligence operative who dreams of being a spy, and Villanelle is a psychopathic assassin with a tragic and shady background.

On top of that, Eve is in hot pursuit of taking Villanelle down after the latter does her very dirty at the beginning of Season 1.

The relationship is considered toxic, as they haven't put the other's well-being first. Their possessiveness and examing of their sexualities lead to a chaotic yet sincere relationship where they want to understand each other's tendencies.

While it may not be a traditional and heartwarming fixation, their complexity and lustfulness add intrigue to the BBC America series.

Fans differ in opinions about their true feelings for each other and their intentions, which adds to the show's appeal and duo.

Gabi Mosley and Lacey Quinn (Found)

The Found pair Gabi (Shanola Hampton) and Lacey have a bond forged by trauma.

They first met in the horrific situation of Hugh "Sir" Evans' basement, where they were both held captive. Sir kidnaps Gabi first, who is older than Lacey.

When Sir kidnaps Lacey (then Bella), Gabi knows she needs to rescue the two. After their escape, Gabi becomes like a mother and sister to Lacey, who latches on to Gabi. Lacey feels safe around Gabi. How could she not?

Gabi protects Lacey and saves her life. She is the one person Lacey can open up to and wants to take Lacey's pain away.

Twenty years later, they work together at Gabi's crisis management firm, Mosely & Associates, which specializes in finding missing people.

Lacey is also now a law student, and their relationship is a creative and distinctive spin for the show, making it captivating.

Cristina Yang and Meredith Grey (Grey's Anatomy)

Cristina and Meredith are two genius doctors bonded first by their love for medicine and dedication to work.

While they may have differing views on whether or not starting a family should be prioritized over work, they are, deep down, two peas in a pod.

They both have cynical tendencies and while Meredith can be "dark and twisty," Cristina is more matter-of-fact. However, they complement each other beautifully.

Their profession also brings a competitiveness to their connection, which is exciting and something not always explored in series. Beyond that, considering it's Grey's Anatomy, they have also been welded together by numerous traumatic situations.

Of course, the hit medical drama has many reasons to keep coming back, but their friendship was always one that fans adored and lived for.

Beth Dutton and Summer Higgins (Yellowstone)

Since the two met, Beth (Kelly Reilly) has not been a fan of Summer (Piper Perabo). Beth's hardheadedness and ideas surrounding what is best for her dad have made his life less than ideal in some aspects.

Given Summer's environmental activism, protesting, and veganism, she couldn't be any different from Beth or John, so it is no surprise that they do not get along from the start.

The two couldn't stand being around one another, and when they were, they would jab at one another. During one of their first interactions, Beth even wielded a knife.

Not to mention, the two's hate-filled relationship finally came to a head during the final season of Yellowstone. However, the physical release of all that pent-up anger did wonders for their relationship. From that point on, things are seemingly different.

Perceptions are altered, and commonalities are realized. Summer always had her way of keeping up with Beth, an impressive feat, and she never backed down.

There is something ethereal about watching two women who are complete opposites yet very similar come together after years of only loathing towards each other.

Issa Dee and Molly Carter (Insecure)

Insecure besties Issa (Issa Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji) have been friends since college, and their relationship mirrors real-life friendships.

The two have a natural dynamic that works well and one that they got acclimated to. It is authentic in all senses of the word, not only in its depiction of Black female friendship but also in their chemistry.

It is revolutionary and unsurprising since the two are good friends in real life, and Issa Rae is also the creator and executive producer.

The duo wasn't perfect. Of course, no friendship or relationship is. They fought and were brutally honest with each other, but that never erased all the beautiful and hilarious moments they shared or their friendship forever.

They were there for each other, gave a helping hand, and came to each other's defense.

When the narrative flipped, fans were taken aback. This forced the two to question how they had gotten to that point and who they were without the other.

It was so real, which is admirable about the HBO series. It created an attachment to the characters and show.

Veronica Fisher and Fiona Gallagher (Shameless)

Veronica (Shanola Hampton), better known as V, and Fiona (Emmy Rossum) are best friends and neighbors on Shameless.

Well, one house separates them, but since the owner died, they consider each other next-door neighbors.

The two are always there for each other, no matter what. V helps care for the Gallagher kids because she knows their absent parents have put a lot on Fiona. V even offers to bring Fiona's sibling in when DCFS snatches them.

From letting them borrow her phone to using her shower to helping them in sticky legal situations or just partying, V will do whatever Fiona and the kids need.

Fiona has little tangible to offer, but she is always there when V needs advice, a shoulder to cry on, or a couch to sleep on. They support one another, and there isn't anything they would not do for the other.

They had their hard times, the most prominent being when Svetlana came into the picture, but at the end of the day, regardless of how much tough was used to get the other on track, they always returned to each other.

Their dynamic and V's love, Kevin, add a storyline that the Showtime series could not live without—and literally, neither could the Gallaghers.

Leslie Knope and Ann Perkins (Parks and Recreation)

There are numerous friendships in Parks and Recreation, but none are as infamous as Leslie (Amy Poehler) and Ann (Rashida Jones).

It is almost like their connection was written in the stars and brought about by fate. The two are inspiring, and fans have made it their goal to have a bond as thoughtful and zealous as theirs.

No matter how different they are, Ann accepts Leslie's oddities. She loves her for who she is and will run to her defense. Their differing personalities bring out the best in each other and balance each other.

Ann helps Leslie calm down when she is freaking out, and Leslie allows Ann to come out of her shell and let herself loose. Leslie is also attentive to Ann's likes, which is displayed in the overly considerate presents she gets her.

It is always amazing to see friends who encourage and help each other through difficult times.

Gabriela Dawson and Leslie Shay (Chicago Fire)

The Chicago Fire pair, Dawson (Monica Raymund) and Shay (Lauren German), are co-workers and close friends who support each other on and off the job.

They had a complex friendship as paramedic partners, but they always looked out for each other and provided advice whenever needed.

It wasn't always a smooth sailing relationship. They got into a pretty lousy fight during Season 2, and despite making up, their bond was shaky from then on.

Unfortunately, it was a short-lived friendship due to Shay's death. Dawson felt guilty about the circumstances in which it happened and even tried to resuscitate her, providing an incredibly emotional scene.

Dawson didn't recover from it for a long time. She also gave an inspiring and tear-jerking speech at Shay's tribute, showing how the tragedy impacted her.

The short-lived friendship and intense ending pulled at the heartstrings and is engrained in fans' minds.

Rachel Green and Monica Geller (Friends)

Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Monica (Courtney Cox) may be some of the most iconic duos in TV history, given that they were on a show called Friends.

They have been best friends since they were kids, and although they became estranged, they eventually came back together. Monica welcomed Rachel with open arms, took her in as a roommate, and engrossed her in the crew.

Like all close friendships, they fought, but they were always an extraordinary duo to look up to, and that was a massive appeal of the hit sitcom.

You can always tell that friends are meant to be together when they separate, and nothing changes between them after they reunite.

We even see clips of the past when Rachel spent Thanksgiving at Monica's and when they went to prom together.

Also, nothing can strain close friends more than living together, which was never a problem for them despite their cleanliness differences.

Even though their split at the end was heartbreaking, fans knew their sister-like friendship would live forever.

Poussey and Taystee (Orange Is the New Black)

Orange Is the New Black was a groundbreaking and unconventional show at the time.

It also brought the world Poussey Washington (Samira Wiley) and Tasha "Taystee" Jefferson (Danielle Brooks). The two are best friends and inmates at Litchfield who always had a good time and were joking.

Poussey wanted what was best for Taystee, and she wanted her to have a better life outside, even if it meant being separated.

The waters got murky when Poussey kissed Taystee, and the latter made it clear she just wanted to be best friends. Even more so when with the arrival of Vee, which takes a toll on Poussey's mental state.

Thankfully, the duo rekindled their friendship.

After Poussey died, Tastyee led riots in her name and started the Poussey Washington fund. What else screams dedication louder? Their chemistry and humor provided superior content to the show.

Amy Santiago and Rosa Diaz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) and Amy (Melissa Fumero) are Brooklyn Nine-Nine colleagues and friends. Despite their personality differences, they are always willing to accept the other's quirks to see them smile.

Their first mark of love was their promise to always have each other's backs in their precinct full of men. They were straightforward with each other, saving each other from mistakes and pushing each other to be their best.

They have natural chemistry and humor that flows like second nature—the two radiated sweetness, making for a favorable duo and a commending layer to the show.

Mia and Lucia (The White Lotus)

Mia (Beatrice Grannò) and Lucia (Simona Tabasco) from The White Lotus may be the most overlooked fixated female pairs.

It is understandable, given the anthology's plot and other main characters, but as a fan, it was hard not to fall in love with them.

The local Silician duo are always up to no good, adding a thrilling twist to the HBO series. Watching what conniving plan they had up their sleeves was such a pleasure.

Their clashing personalities made them an unlikely pair, but that only meant they balanced each other out, taught one another life lessons, and brought out the best in each other.

Mia and Lucia are messy and magical, leaving the audience wanting more. They are refreshing, exhilarating, and moving, reminding everyone not to take life seriously.

They are determined to help each other reach their goals of making good money on Lucia's end and becoming a famous singer on Mia's.

The two are prime examples of how side characters' stories, especially those of women, can add phenomenal content to an already fantastic show.

Kate Mularkey and Tully Hart (Firefly Lane)

Firefly Lane is a drama-comedy Netflix original with a foundation of friendship, but it is not one of pureness with a happily-ever-after ending.

The duo, Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke) and Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl), have been friends for decades and have lived chaotic, fun lives.

They met after Tully moved on the same street as Kate and are the essence of being there for each other through thick and thin despite an epic fallout.

However, being apart proves they can't handle life without each other. Their celebration of female friendship being so raw, truthful, and wild instantly drew fans.

Another example of opposites attracting that results in them balancing out the other and breaking comfort zones.

Their chemistry is destiny, so much so that the two actors became friends in real life because of the job, something not all too common.

Fixated females elevate TV and become fan favorites, central storylines, and real-life friendship goals.

Shows thrive on them regardless of the backstory or if the dynamic is based on obsession and hate or love and kindness.

What are your thoughts, TV fanatics? We want to know who your favorite fixated females in TV are in the comments below!

Eve Pierpont is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. You can follow her on X.