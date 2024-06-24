The Equalizer Season 5: Everything We Know So Far

After four successful seasons, Queen Latifah's Robyn McCall is not slowing down now in the exciting CBS show, The Equalizer.

It can't be easy to reimagine a role that the legendary Denzel Washington once played, but Queen Latifah does it with all the grace and strength of someone who has been in the television industry for over thirty years.

She has amassed over one hundred award nominations and thirty wins in her career, including two Critics' Choice awards, two Golden Globes, a Grammy, an Emmy, a People's Choice award, and three Screen Actors Guild awards.

Wouldn't you give her her own show?!

Queen Latifah is film and television royalty who continues to remind us of why she's an industry staple.

She is versatile enough to easily step into any genre, from action and drama to comedic and romantic.

The woman can do it all!

So the question remains: is The Equalizer returning to audiences' television screens this fall?

Well, sit back and relax because here at TV Fanatic, we have everything you need to know about this crime drama series!

Has The Equalizer Been Renewed for Season 5?

Did you not read the list of awards and nominations under the television thespians belt mentioned above?

Of course, the series was renewed for a fifth season!

CBS knows it struck gold with Latifah, and that's why the series was given the green light for another season in April 2024.

According to Variety, Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, has said, "The Equalizer, led by the incomparable Queen Latifah, has all the best elements of a powerful drama.

"The series is stacked with suspense, heroism, high stakes, and formidable characters our audience roots for.

"We look forward to another dynamic season."

What Is The Equalizer About?

The series is the second reboot of the original 1985 series after the Denzel Washington-led movie trilogy.

The show centers around Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman in New York City who is a single mother to teenage daughter Delilah and has a mysterious background.

She uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn, acting as a guardian angel and a defender for those who cannot defend themselves while pursuing her redemption.

After the intense ending of Season 4, The Equalizer left a few pivotal plot points in the air, namely Mel's desire to focus on her PTSD and, most shockingly, Marcus Dante's new position in California.

Tory Kittles, who plays Marcus Dante, has stated that he wants the new season to "finally confront Dante's truth serum confession" and figure out "what's going to happen with McCall and Dante."

Where the next season picks up is anyone's guess, but there are rumblings that there might be a time jump to give the characters fresh starts, as is not uncommon for many shows.

Desperate Housewives, in particular, took the characters five years forward at the start of its fifth season.

How Many Episodes Will The Equalizer Season 5 Have?

That's a tough one to answer, as the series does not yet have an episode count locked in.

The previous four seasons have been slightly inconsistent with their counts, as seasons 1 and 4 consisted of ten episodes while seasons 2 and 3 each had eighteen.

It's possible that the fourth season received a shorter run due to the writers' strike, which delayed progress for this and many other series.

Whatever the case, audiences will be happy with any episode amount as long as they get to see New York City's favorite guardian angel.

Who Is In The Equalizer Season 5?

It goes without saying that there would be no show without Queen Latifah, but it has been confirmed that the principal cast will all be returning with room for new characters to be introduced per the ending of the fourth season as the story allows.

Queen Latifah (Star) as Robyn McCall

Tory Kittles (Colony) as Marcus Dante

Adam Goldberg (God Friended Me) as Harry Keshegian

Liza Lapira (Nancy Drew) as Melody "Mel" Bayani

Laya DeLeon Hayes (Code Black) as Delilah

Lorraine Toussaint (Into the Badlands) as Viola "Aunt Vi" Marsette

Jennifer Ferrin (Pretty Little Liars: Summer School) as Avery Grafton

Donal Logue (Genius) as Colton Fisk

There is some question about Tory Kittles' Dante as his character joined a new task force at the end of Season 4, but he's still considered a part of the returning cast and characters.

Is There a Trailer for The Equalizer Season 5?

No official trailer details the coming storyline and events at the moment, but don't worry -- here at TV Fanatic, we will bring you all the up-to-date information regarding this amazing show.

As soon as an official trailer comes our way, we'll make sure you are the first to see it!

Where Can I Watch The Equalizer?

Audiences can catch the crime drama on the CBS network, with episodes typically airing on Sunday nights.

Unless otherwise informed, we expect episodes to resume their weekly airing at that time.

Episodes will be available the next on Paramount+, and subscribers to Paramount+ Essential may be able to watch episodes live.

All four previous seasons are currently streaming on the app so viewers everywhere can catch up and rewatch the series before it returns this fall.

Per CBS, The Equalizer is currently averaging over ten million viewers per episode in Live+35 Multiplatform Viewing.

When Is the Premiere Date For The Equalizer Season 5?

There is no official date yet, but fans can draw from previous seasons. Apart from the first and fourth seasons, the second and third were released in October of their respective years.

Thanks to CBS releasing a little promo trailer, we can confirm that the show will return in the fall. October is the most likely month for its release. Check it out below!

What Other Shows Are On The Fall Line-up?

The Equalizer will surely have audiences at the edge of their seats with a fantastic cast of characters and the stories practically jumping off the screen.

Still, in between episode drops, viewers can tune in to the other amazing shows premiering and returning to CBS this fall!

Bring your bounty money because the hit CBS show Tracker starring Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, a skilled survivalist, and tracker who uses his expertise to help law enforcement and private citizens in exchange for reward money, is returning this fall for another riveting season.

And don't overlook Kathy Bates as she joins the CBS family in Matlock, a reboot of the 1986 series as she plays Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a septuagenarian who rejoins the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases.

Also returning for its second season is the fourth spinoff of the successful NCIS franchise, NCIS: Sydney, which follows a joint task force that involves NCIS agents and Australian Federal Police officers working together on investigations involving American military personnel.

Are we done with law enforcement yet?

I don't think so because FBI: International, a series that follows the FBI's international elite Special Agents headquartered in Budapest who locate and neutralize threats against American interests around the world, returns for a second season.

The Equalizer is in good company this coming fall television season.

With so many amazing shows premiering and returning to the network, there will be a little something for everyone!

Are you excited for the return of the Queen Latifah-led series?

What did you think of Season 4's ending?

Drop a comment below to let us know. Join us again this fall when we start covering all your favorite new and returning shows!

Joshua Pleming is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. You can follow him on X.