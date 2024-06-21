Watson Season 1: Everything We Know So Far

Grab your magnifying glass, deerstalker hat, and pipe, fellow TV Fanatics, because a new Holmes-inspired show called Watson is coming to television screens everywhere as a midseason treat for the 2024-2025 broadcast schedule.

Interestingly, this will be the second CBS series to adapt the Sherlock stories, the first being Elementary, starring Jonny Lee Miller as Sherlock Holmes and Lucy Liu as Dr. Joan Watson.

The upcoming series, Watson, won't take place in the same universe, but as it shares similar elements, it'll be an amazing new show for audiences who miss the 2012 series that ended after seven seasons in 2019.

Some viewers might find the premise a touch different from the usual murder mystery plot in a good Sherlock Holmes story, but don't worry -- we're here to tell you everything we know so far!

What Is Watson About?

In Watson, a year after the death of his friend and partner Sherlock Holmes at the hands of Moriarty, Dr. John Watson (Chestnut) resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders.

Watson's old life isn't done with him, though -- Moriarty and Watson are set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century.

Watson is a medical show with a solid investigative spine. It features a modern version of one of history's greatest detectives as he turns his attention from solving crimes to solving medical mysteries.

There will be plenty of new and returning medical dramas this coming television season, but only one will give viewers an adventure with mystery coupled with investigative medicine.

Much like the previous CBS Holmes-based show, Watson will take place in modern times but in the humid climate of rainy Pittsburg, Pennsylvania.

Unlike other new shows, CBS gave Watson a straight-to-series order, bypassing the usual "Pilot" stage of development for a new series.

The network possibly saw the potential of a Watson solo series as the character has never headlined a show and has made only a handful of appearances without his trusted investigative companion by his side.

How Many Episodes Will Watson Have?

Due to the show being in early production, there has not been an official episode count released yet, but you can count on TV Fanatic to keep you up to date with all the info coming our way.

Who Stars On Watson?

Morris Chestnut will lead the investigations of this medical mystery drama and serve as an executive producer, leaving part of the show's well-being in the capable hands of an industry vet with over thirty years of acting credits under his belt.

Joining him on this latest small-screen escapade is the talented Rochelle Aytes, who will be exiting the popular police procedural action-drama S.W.A.T. after five seasons on the show.

Morris Chestnut (The Resident) as Dr. John Watson

Eve Harlow (Star Trek: Discovery) as Ingrid Derian

Rochelle Aytes (S.W.A.T.) as Dr. Mary Morsten

Ritchie Coster (Tulsa King) as Shinwell Johnson

Inga Schlingmann (So Help Me Todd) as Dr. Sasha Lubbock

Peter Mark Kendall (Chicago Med) as Dr. Stephens Croft

The series' first two episodes will be directed by fellow executive producer Larry Teng of Nancy Drew, Supergirl, and Walker: Independence.

Watson has also brought on Dr. Sharon Moalem, who will also serve as a producer on the show, as well as Aaron Kaplan (The Chi), Brian Morewitz (A Million Little Things), and Craig Sweeny (The Code).

Where Can I Watch Watson?

You can catch the premiere for Watson on CBS, with episodes available the next day on Paramount+, or, depending on their viewing subscription, audiences can watch the series live.

There's currently no time slot or day of the week set for the series yet, which is to be expected as the show is currently still in production, but we'll likely find out either at the beginning or the middle of the fall broadcast.

Luckily, you won't need a magnifying glass to find a clue because TV Fanatic will keep viewers in the loop. We are just as excited about the upcoming series as you are.

When Is Watson's Premiere Date?

At the moment, Watson hasn't been given an official airing date, but we know it will be a midseason replacement and will likely premiere sometime in early 2025.

Is there a Watson Season 1 Trailer?

There isn't a trailer yet, but as soon as one arrives, we'll be sure to add it right here!

What Other Shows Are on the Fall Line-up?

While audiences may have to wait a tiny bit before the series airs, CBS has viewers covered with some fantastic new and returning shows this coming season.

For some clever courtroom cases, join Kathy Bates on Sundays this fall about a seasoned lawyer who returns to the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases in Matlock.

When you're ready for a little blast from the past, watch everyone's favorite Marine turned agent, Gibbs, in NCIS: Origins, which will explore the character's early years at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office.

Don't worry -- it's not all crime and law this coming season with Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, a spinoff of Young Sheldon that will keep the Cooper family going as the eldest of the children navigates adulthood and starts a family.

If you want to keep the laughter going, pop into Poppa's House, starring real-like father-and-son duo Damon Waynes and Damon Waynes Jr. in this hilarious new series about a legendary talk radio host as he adjusts to workplace and home life shake-ups.

How excited are you for another iteration of the classic Holmes tales minus one? Which new show are you most looking forward to?

Drop a comment below to let us know, and join us again when we cover all your favorite new and returning shows this fall!

