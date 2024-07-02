S.W.A.T. Season 8: Cast & Character Guide

You're probably just as shocked to be reading this guide to the fantastic cast and characters of S.W. A.T. as we were to put it all together for you, considering the show was expected to end after Season 7, but the disturbingly handsome Hondo is back and better than ever!

The reboot of the 1975 series will give it one more go-ahead, or, at least, that's what we've been told so far because we might find ourselves here again in another year if the next season of the police procedural does as remarkable as its previous season.

Whatever the case, fans were undoubtedly over the moon to get another season of their favorite characters and all the crazy drama and exciting action of this thrill-ride series.

Before the eighth and final season, catch up with our Cast & Character Guide for S.W.A.T.!

What Is S.W.A.T. About?

The series centers on the incredible Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson of the Los Angeles Police Department. As a true Los Angeles local and a former Marine, Hondo is the perfect choice to lead the L.A.P.D.'s new "last stop" Special Weapons and Tactics unit.

With his deep roots in L.A. and his strong sense of loyalty, Hondo is dedicated to both his "brothers in blue" and the vibrant community they serve.

Because he's black and L.A. born and raised, Hondo brings a unique and heartfelt perspective to his leadership role, making every episode an exciting and emotional journey.

Much of what transpired towards the end of Season 7 will likely have its unresolved status addressed in the next and final season, such as Sgt. Hondo dealing with the fallout of his recent shooting.

There is also the matter of Jay Harrington's David Kay, who almost saw his career come to a close. Now, with his job intact, waves will likely ripple through his personal life, particularly with his wife and her career goals.

Shemar Moore

Role: Sgt. Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson Jr.

Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson Jr. joined the United States Marine Corps right out of high school, serving with the 1st Battalion, 9th Marines at Camp Pendleton, and even deployed to Somalia.

After his stint with the Marines, he jumped into the L.A.P.D. as a patrol officer at the 77th Street Area and served there for six years before leveling up to S.W.A.T.

By 2016, he was a Senior Lead Officer on Sergeant Buck Spivey's S.W.A.T., but in a twist of fate in 2017, Hondo was promoted to Team Leader after Buck was fired for accidentally shooting an unarmed black teenager.

However, Hondo's promotion was clearly an attempt to smooth things over between the community and the L.A.P.D.

But the drama doesn't stop there because the smoldering team leader had a secret romance with Captain Jessica Cortez, which got tricky after his promotion put him directly under her command.

They had to keep their love hush-hush but eventually ended it to save her career.

Love was almost in the air again when Hondo met Nichelle, before they broke up because they were on different life paths, but they rekindled their romance in Season 4, realizing how happy they made each other.

By Season 5, Nichelle began bearing a baby bump of their bouncing baby girl, who made her big reveal in Season 6.

Hondo got fed up with the L.A.P.D.'s inaction against racist officers and spoke to the Los Angeles Times about it, risking his career, and even though the corrupt cops were fired, Hondo was demoted.

He took a break, moving to a Mexican village to rethink his life, where he saved a family from some across-the-border baddies.

After his heroic adventure, Hondo returned to L.A. and rejoined S.W.A.T.

Shemar Moore is best known for his decade-long role as Malcolm Winters on CBS's The Young and the Restless soap opera.

Though he briefly returned in 2004, he left for good in 2005, saying, "My time is done on Y&R. I did eight solid years as Malcolm."

During his Y&R days, Moore also hosted the syndicated Soul Train and starred in the 2001 film The Brothers.

He portrayed Detective Jesse Reese in Birds of Prey and appeared in movies like Motives, Diary of a Mad Black Woman, and The Seat Filler.

2005 Moore joined Criminal Minds as Derek Morgan, staying until 2016 after 251 episodes.

Moore's talents extend beyond T.V. In 2021, he joined the cast of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and starred in Paycom commercials as the "Unnecessary Action Hero."

Known For:

The Young and The Restless (1994-2023)

Birds of Prey (2002-2003)

Criminal Minds (2005-2017)

S.W.A.T. (2017-2024)

Jay Harrington

Role: Sgt. David "Deacon" Kay

Sergeant David "Deacon" Kay, the senior member of Hondo's team and an absolute legend with ten years of S.W.A.T. experience, is portrayed by the talented Jay Harrington.

Deacon, being the seasoned pro he is, was passed over for promotion in favor of Hondo when Buck was fired, but it really wasn't an issue since Deacon has no hard feelings and cares more about the team as a whole than its individual parts.

Deacon's also the proud family man of the squad with his wonderful wife, Annie, who suffered a seizure and needed emergency surgery, but she made it through in the end.

By the Season 1 finale, Deacon and Annie were renewing their vows, and all their friends were cheering them on. How sweet is that?

Despite the bliss, Deacon faced financial struggles in season 2 and took up a second job as a security consultant for one of Hondo's friends.

Things hit a breaking point when Deacon's newborn daughter is diagnosed with a heart condition, and he couldn't afford the operation.

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and Deacon reaches out to a former loan shark he once arrested. It's always good to have connections, right?

In S.W.A.T. Season 2 Episode 18, Deacon is offered command of Sgt. Mumford's team after Mumford announces his retirement, but our humble hero withdraws his name after temporarily taking money from a crime scene to help his family.

Deacon and Annie's family continued to grow, with Annie revealing she was pregnant again, adding another bundle of joy to their loving unit.

Harrington's T.V. journey is as diverse as it is entertaining, having portrayed Dr. Simon O'Keefe on Summerland, F.B.I. Agent Paul Ryan on The Inside, and Steve on NBC's Coupling.

From Desperate Housewives as Dr. Ron McCready to the hilarious Ted Crisp on Better Off Ted, Harrington keeps us laughing.

He's made us smile on Hot in Cleveland and Benched while charming viewers as Sergeant Deacon Kay on S.W.A.T. since 2017.

On the big screen, you can catch him in films like American Reunion and Whatever It Takes. Off-Broadway, he's tackled roles in Boy's Life, Barefoot in the Park, and Tony and Tina's Wedding.

Known for:

Better Off Ted (2009-2010)

Harry's Law (2012)

Code Black (2016-2017)

Suits (2017)

Alex Russell

Role: Officer James "Jim" Street

Officer James "Jim" Street is the fresh face on the S.W.A.T. team, coming in hot from the Long Beach Police Department.

Jim's backstory is a rollercoaster with future S.W.A.T. Team Leader Buck Spivey arresting his mom, Karen, for killing her abusive husband and Street's dad when Jim was only 12.

This twist of fate landed Street in a foster home where he grew close to his foster brother, Nate Warren. Fast forward, and the two reconnect on the show, bringing all the feels.

Early on, Street's had that lone wolf, hotshot cop vibe, taking risks left and right, making Hondo question his fit for S.W.A.T.

He kept visiting his mom in prison, but she wasn't exactly mom of the year and drags him into more trouble. In a dramatic season one finale, Street's strained relationship with the team leads to Hondo kicking him off S.W.A.T. to handle a crisis involving his mom.

But Street's story takes a turn when he learns his mom's using cocaine, giving him a much-needed wake-up call to sever the umbilical cord.

He cuts ties, moves out, and apologizes to Hondo in a heartfelt moment before the handsome sergeant accepts and sends Street to S.W.A.T. Academy.

Despite not being picked initially, Deacon brings him back for a trial day, and Street rejoins S.W.A.T. on a six-month probation.

He even reports his estranged mom for parole violation, sending her back to prison. I don't think even Hallmark can make a card for that awkward of a situation.

Before finding a home at CBS, Alex Russell kicked off his career in the captivating drama Wasted on the Young, and since then, he's been making waves on and off screen.

In 2011, Alex dazzled in two short films, The Best Man and Halloween Knight. He even directed his own short, Love and Dating in L.A., featured on El Rey network's horror showcase.

2012 was a blockbuster year with Chronicle, where Alex wowed audiences with Josh Trank's sci-fi sensation that he followed up with a chilling role in Carrie, showing his versatility in Kimberly Peirce's Stephen King remake.

Jumping into indie film, Alex starred in Believe Me, proving he's a force in any genre and continues to shine in Hollywood with his dynamic roles and directorial ventures!

Known for:

Rabbit (2017)

Only the Brave (2017)

Brampton's Own (2018)

Under My Skin (2020)

David Lim

Role: Officer Victor Tan

Officer Victor Tan is a three-year veteran of S.W.A.T., but before joining S.W.A.T., Tan rocked it at the L.A.P.D. Hollywood Division's Vice Squad, bringing all the action and drama to the streets.

In S.W.A.T. Season 1 Episode 20, we get a peek into Tan's heartfelt backstory, who was inspired to join the L.A.P.D. by his cousin, whom he believed had died in a car accident.

Tan later discovers the heartbreaking truth that his cousin had actually overdosed on P.C.P.

On the personal front, Tan tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Bonnie Lonsdale, but sadly, in S.W.A.T. Season 1 Episode 13, Tan learns that Bonnie has been cheating on him.

This leads to the end of their marriage and Tan facing a two-week suspension from S.W.A.T. after getting into a bar fight while drunk.

Despite the drama, Tan continues to be a vital part of the S.W.A.T. team, bringing his A-game to every mission and showing us why he's a fan favorite!

Starting as a model with Ford Models in 2009, David made his mark in Los Angeles, pursuing modeling and acting.

In 2016, he landed the recurring role of C.I.A. recruit Sebastian Chen in ABC's thrilling series Quantico.

Fast forward to April 2017, David joined the CBS hit S.W.A.T. as Officer Victor Tan, and by September of the same year, he was promoted to a series regular, stealing hearts and kicking crime to the curb.

Known for:

Revenge (2013)

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2014)

Supergirl (2015)

Quantico (2016-2017)

Patrick St. Esprit

Role: Commander Robert Hicks

Commander Robert Hicks is the L.A.P.D. Special Operations Bureau's wise and formidable Executive Officer.

But he's not just any officer; he's also the direct superior and mentor of Captain Jessica Cortez.

Back in 2017, Hicks made a tough call when he fired Sergeant Buck Spivey after Spivey accidentally shot an unarmed black teenager during a shootout.

To ease the tensions between the community and the L.A.P.D., Hicks appointed Hondo as Spivey's replacement, bypassing the senior team member Sergeant Deacon Kay. Tough calls, but someone has to make them.

But there's more to Hicks than his badge and hard decisions.

As a widower, Hicks lost his beloved wife Barbara to Alzheimer's disease three years before the emotional S.W.A.T. Season 1 Episode 10.

Barbara was his life partner and a close friend to the Kay family, teaching Deacon's wife, Annie, how to navigate life as a S.W.A.T. wife. I'm not crying. You're crying.

Hicks and Barbara have two children who bring their own stories into the mix, with Molly, an attorney living in Pittsburgh, and John-Paul, or J.P., a gay rights protester and drug user.

Sadly, Hicks has been estranged from J.P. for most of his life, a situation that worsened after Barbara's death, but then again, family dynamics are rarely simple.

Patrick St. Esprit is a versatile American character actor who's nailed numerous tough, authoritative roles on screen. You might recognize him as Romulus Thread in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire or as Elliot Oswald in Sons of Anarchy. Known For: NCIS: Los Angeles (2011-2017)

Incorporated (2017)

Big Little Lies (2017)

Kingdom (2017)

Rochelle Aytes

Role: Nichelle Carmichael

Oh, the fabulous Nichelle Carmichael, Hondo's charming and spirited love interest, who makes her debut in Season 3, bringing a burst of energy and warmth to the show.

In the whirlwind of Season 3, Nichelle and Hondo's romance starts strong but detours towards the end when Hondo realizes they're on two different paths in life.

But don't worry, folks—they stay friends during the fourth season, with Hondo lending a hand at the community center where Nichelle worked whenever he was able.

With Season 4, sparks flew again, and they reignited their relationship, realizing just how happy they make each other.

Fast forward to them eventually welcoming a beautiful daughter into the world and getting engaged during the late part of the sixth season. Is this a CBS police procedural or a Hallmark Movie?

Aytes has been on a T.V. rollercoaster since 2012! She rocked ABC's Mistresses alongside Alyssa Milano and crew, diving into the scandalous lives of four friends tangled in juicy affairs.

She also channeled Perri "Pebbles" Reid in the biopic CrazySexyCool: The T.L.C. Story, giving us all the 90s vibes.

You might remember her from CBS's Criminal Minds, where she played Savannah Hayes. From Season 3 onwards, she stole Derek Morgan's heart before following him to S.W.A.T. as Hondo's ladylove, Nichelle.

Fast forward to 2024, Rochelle Aytes shifts gears to CBS's Watson as Mary Morstan, Sherlock Holmes' ex-wife in this medical-mystery series, but we'll still be able to catch her popping up on S.W.A.T. as a guest star for its final season.

Known for:

Hawaii Five-0 (2018-2019)

The Purge (2019)

Monarch (2022)

Watson (2024)

Anna Enger Ritch

Role: Officer Zoe Powell

Zoe Powell is a dedicated police officer in the Los Angeles Police Department, having debuted during a thrilling S.W.A.T. Academy session and quickly proved she had what it took to join the elite team.

After passing the intense selection process, Zoe becomes a proud member of S.W.A.T. with her journey reminding Street of his own beginnings, bringing fresh and dynamic energy to the team.

Portrayed by the talented Anna Enger Ritch, Zoe always brings her A-game with fresh and dynamic energy.

Zoe Powell is definitely one to watch as she takes on the challenges of S.W.A.T. with determination and style.

Anna hails from the beautiful Pacific Island of Guam, where she grew up as the second oldest of six siblings.

Her journey into the magical world of performing arts began early, sparked by her childhood love for storytelling and creativity.

Upon moving to the United States, she honed her skills at the vibrant Savannah Arts Academy, diving headfirst into stage training.

In the Netflix sensation The Haunting of Hill House, crafted by Mike Flanagan's brilliant mind, Anna captivated audiences with her portrayal of Joey. Her infectious passion for acting shines through in every role she takes on.

Known for:

The Haunting of Hill House (2018)

Chicago Med (2018-2019)

NCIS: New Orleans (2020-2021)

Walker (2022-2023)

If this really is the final season of this exciting show, everyone is likely gearing up for an epic finale of explosive proportions, and with a show like S.W.A.T., there could be literal explosions.

Whatever is instore, we will be along for the intense dramatic ride with all of these characters and the exciting work they do in this hit CBS series.

Are you excited for the surprise eighth season of the series?

Which character are you looking forward to seeing for one last time?

Drop a comment below to let us know, and join us again when you bring you another guide to the Cast & Characters of all your favorite shows!

Joshua Pleming is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. You can follow him on X.