Days of Our Lives Spoilers For The Week of 4-21-25: New Writers Kick Off Their Run With An Iconic Character’s Return

A new era begins on Days of Our Lives as outgoing head writer Ron Carlivarti finally finishes his run and Paula Cwickly and Jeanne Marie Ford’s material begins airing.

I’m cautiously optimistic. The new writers have said that months into their gig, they’re still finishing up old stories.

I’d hoped for a total change in direction. Still, Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 4-21-25 sound promising.

Yes, Susan Is Finally Returning!

Susan is one of those love-or-hate characters.

I see her as the soap opera version of Carrie Preston’s Elsbeth, though sometimes she goes too far over the top for me, and I get annoyed.

Still, even if I hated Susan, which I don’t, she 100% belongs in this story. It seemed weird that she wasn’t there before.

EJ is her miracle baby. There is no WAY that the Susan Banks I’m familiar with would stay away when he’s in a coma after being shot.

I fully expect Susan to come waltzing in with some holistic “cure,” a wild outfit, and a vision that makes no sense, but that’s supposed to be a major clue as to who shot EJ.

I’m not sure if she’s Carlivarti’s final act or the first character introduced by the new writers.

If the former, she might wake EJ up out of his coma by being weird. That kind of camp was Carlivarti’s specialty.

EJ really will wake up. Supposedly, he’s in a medically induced coma, but that doesn’t mean anything in Salem — he could regain consciousness unexpectedly.

I’m curious about what EJ remembers about his shooting… and who he plans to implicate.

It would be way too easy for him to awaken with a clear memory and finger the correct person right away, though if the new writers want to get rid of this story, that would be the easiest off-ramp.

However, since EJ is the same irredeemable villain he was when he was shot, I expect him to deliberately accuse one of his enemies to cause trouble, while knowing full well that it is not the person who shot him.

There is no shortage of people he might want to send to jail just for the hell of it, but my money’s on Jada.

His last attempt to frame her didn’t go well, so why not try again?

Salem Is Full Of Heartbroken People As The Hospital Fundraiser Begins

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 4-21-25 say that Jada will break up with Rafe. Good.

It’s beyond time to put this relationship out of its misery. Ever since he returned from captivity, Rafe has been unreasonable and unfair to Jada.

If Days of Our Lives were writing this as a story about Rafe not dealing with his trauma well, that would be more forgivable.

Sadly, he’s just coming across as a jerk. The only time he seemed like his old self was when he was with Sami — maybe he should take that trip to Italy to be with her after all.

Gabi and JJ are also on the outs.

Talk about a split for the sake of drama!

This is one of those rare cases where both people are wrong. Gabi is offended that JJ questioned whether she could have shot EJ, but all she’s given him is a weak alibi and a lot of hot air about how he cares more about his job than about her.

However, JJ had no business being the one to interrogate his girlfriend.

Instead of telling him after the fact that Gabi would understand eventually, Shawn should have insisted on being the one to question Gabi, preventing this unnecessary animosity.

Still, this split might lead to some fun moments at the hospital fundraiser, which would make it almost worth it.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 4-21-25 suggest that Gabi is going to bid on another man at the bachelor auction just to make JJ jealous.

It would be cool if Paige randomly showed up alive at the auction, too, but right now she’s only been resurrected in fanfiction, so that won’t happen.

The Hospital Fundraiser Will Be The New Writing Team’s First Big Event

Events like the fundraiser are generally challenging because of Days of Our Lives’ low budget.

Some events don’t feel very exciting because they’re supposed to be huge, but have three main cast members and 2 extras.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 4-21-25 suggest that the new writing team rose to the occasion.

Sure, it’s in Horton Town Square like everything else, but there’s plenty of awesome stuff planned.

The bachelor auction will likely be a source of both comedy and drama, Cat and Chad will get closer, and something weird will happen with Xander.

I don’t know why he’s taking his shirt off in the middle of the Square, especially in front of Rachel and Kristen.

Kristen already hates him enough without him doing something she decides is offensive to her daughter.

Honestly, I’m more interested in finding out what the hell is going on there than in Cat and Chad’s latest drama.

I’m not invested in this couple. Even if Cat is retconned into real Abigail pretending to be fake Abigail, I have no interest.

Nor do I particularly care about the latest with Stephanie and Alex.

Xander randomly taking his shirt off is a Salem trope — next time you’re bored, try finding a photo of him with one ON and it’ll keep you occupied for a few hours.

But doing it in the middle of the fundraiser for no apparent reason is a bit much, even for him.

Random Days of Our Lives Spoilers For The Week Of 4-21-25

Johnny and Chanel finally get the go-ahead to adopt Sophia’s baby, but Sophia doesn’t look happy — bet she’s going to decide to keep the baby when all is said and done.

Meanwhile, Tate and Sophia get closer. No mention of Holly and Doug III; did Vivian kidnap them on her way out the door?

And I know I’m saving the best for last here, but on Friday, Shawn gets some news about Bo, which will kick off the storyline of Bo and Hope’s return in May!

Days of Our Lives streams exclusively on Peacock. New episodes drop on weekday mornings at 6/5c.

