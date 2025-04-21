Why CBS’s Ghosts Absolutely Deserved To Be Renewed For Two More Seasons

If you think I am about to rant about my favorite show, Ghosts, you are absolutely right. There’s a reason the series was renewed for two more seasons without anyone objecting.

The CBS show isn’t usually the kind of series with newsworthy episodic arcs.

Instead, Ghosts is more like a ninja, ensnaring viewers with brilliant comedy and genuine, heartfelt moments that blend seamlessly together. How diabolical.

(Bertrand Calmeau/CBS)

In all seriousness, there is a reason why there aren’t many conversations surrounding this show. It’s also tied to why the show was given a double dose of renewal.

If you haven’t given Ghosts a chance, you’re not too late to the party, unlike these spirits. Honestly, I’m jealous of viewers who get to experience the series for the first time.

(Bertrand Calmeau/CBS)

Though No One Talks About It, Ghosts Has Had Major Impacts on Audiences All Around the World

Yes, in case it isn’t apparent, I am very biased regarding Ghosts, but that is only because there is nothing else like it on American television.

I can’t say worldwide because our Ghosts is a remake of the BBC One version that ran until 2023. We aren’t the only country to adapt the series, either.

So far, Ghosts has been given the cultural treatment by Germany, France, Australia, and Greece. It makes you wonder if we’ve run out of stories to tell about the living.

(CBS/Screenshot)

Ironically, the show isn’t about death. Sure, people die, but it’s about their lives and the things that matter at the end of one’s life.

In my interview with Asher Grodman, who plays Trevor “No Pants” Lefkowitz, he mentioned that the possibilities on the show were endless. He was absolutely right.

Do you want to know why more people aren’t talking about Ghosts? That’s because it’s a show that doesn’t go for big drama or absurd humor—well, not ridiculously absurd, at least.

All of the Bring Their Own, Uh, “Flair” To the Show

(CBS/Screenshot)

The secret sauce to Ghosts is that while it is extremely comedic, it’s not just the run-of-the-mill physical comedy with sassy one-dimensional trope characters.

Take Devan Chandler Long’s (Doom Patrol) Thor, for example. He’s a Viking from the days of yee old rams’ testicles and wolf urine. You probably expect him to be loud, boisterous, and generally aggravating to the ears.

You wouldn’t be wrong at first. And, yes, he’s the “gruff character with a big heart” cliche because the ghosts are all presented as caricatures of their respective time periods.

Sure, there is some hilarious crossover between periods, such as Hetty, played by Rebecca Wisocky (Devious Maids). She was the original lady of the house in the 1800s and is the ancestor of the current ghost-seeing owner.

(CBS/Screenshot)

Here are some fun facts about Hetty: She can’t stand her late husband/cousin, loves cocaine more than anything in life or the afterlife, and hates the Irish (no spoilers).

When alive, Hetty was one of the first to own a telephone and sent a telegram to all her telephone-less friends bragging before she — Oops. Almost gave away another spoiler.

Anyway, in Hetty’s free time, she enjoys watching TikTok videos of lumberjacks getting sweaty while splitting wood. Suffice it to say, she’s adjusted to life as a ghost.

The series saves outlandish humor for when necessary, instead choosing little exaggerated affectations.

(Bertrand Calmeau//CBS)

Isaac, a Continental Army officer who died of dysentery and played by Brandon Scott Jones (The Good Place), has the ghost power to fill the room with a noxious odor whenever a living person steps through him.

Rose McIver’s Sam has to deal with all of this as the only human who can see the ghosts after a near-death experience in the pilot that shook viewers to their core.

Come For the Laughs, and Stay for All the Genuine and Heartfelt Moments

Ghosts flies under the radar because the people watching it get everything they need in one episode.

This show will have you laughing one second and then shedding happy tears the next. Ghosts blends casual comedy with expertly crafted heartfelt moments.

(CBS (Screenshot))

It’s the episode in which Pete, a ghost who died as a young father, gets to see his daughter all grown up and his grandson for the first time.

It’s Thor reuniting with his ghost son, Bjorn, who died searching for his father years after Thor disappeared when Bjorn was a child.

It’s Sam (Rose McIver) making amends with her late mother, played by Rachel Harris, who never got to tell her daughter how proud she was of her.

Like I said, on the surface, Ghosts seems like a campy comedy about ghost hijinks. You’re not wrong, but scratch the surface, and you’ll see a whole show of endless laughs and happy tears.

(CBS/Screenshot)

Not to mention, I haven’t even gotten to the basement ghosts, who all died of cholera. They have the ghost power of walking through a living person and giving them—wait for it—CHOLERA.

It’s a wacky, wonderful show that you will love every minute of because Ghosts is all about the little things in life that we take for granted.

However, I have the same answer for readers who want a straight, logical explanation about why Ghosts was renewed for two more seasons.

Straight up, Ghosts has gained a million viewers with every new season, with the Ghosts Season 3 premiere reaching seven million, which is a record high for the show.

(Bertrand Calmeau/CBS)

It’s all pretty cut and dry. CBS made a fun and entertaining show that people like to watch. It’s as simple as that.

Trust me, once you watch the first episode, you’ll be dying (leave me and my dad jokes alone) to see more.

Have you watched Ghosts?

Were you surprised the show was renewed for two more seasons?

