I’m Not Saying I Need Chicago PD’s Voight & Chapman to Kiss Soon, But I Think I Do

Excuse me, but when will Chicago PD revisit this Voight/Chapman potential romance?

This series knows how to leave us hanging, but did any of us anticipate them keeping us in the dark this long about Voight and Chapman and where things could go for them?

Because after 12 seasons of Voight seemingly being a celibate badass dad to his son, unit, and random strays he finds in the streets (pour one out for Anna and Noah) and mourning his late wife Camille, it felt like we’d finally see Voight getting some loving.

The closest we came to that was that brief period when it seemed like maybe something was brewing between Voight and Miller.

Hell, even that was entirely based on interpretation and nothing concrete to hold onto. I mean, it wasn’t just me who saw something there, right?

So, while it was evident that Chapman and Voight had a special bond brewing since her introduction, it also didn’t seem out of the ordinary that it would be another case of him forming a connection with something, and it staying platonic.

However, as time passed, a palpable tension lay beneath the surface.

You know, the type of chemistry that inspires fans to make edits and write fanfiction because we can see the vision, all the while knowing the series probably doesn’t or won’t take full advantage.

But then Chicago PD Season 12 Episode 4 blew our minds when Chapman was bold enough to tell Voight outright how she felt.

Chapman has always been a force to be reckoned with, making her one of the series most unexpectedly compelling characters, and she’s never been one to take any crap from Voight.

She never allowed his prickly demeanor to intimidate her, and she’s always presented herself as an equal to him rather than another one of his subordinates or a tool in his belt to wield as he deems fit.

Chapman has spent most of her tenure on the series, presenting herself as an equal to Voight. They solidified a bond and some form of trust when she could confide in him about her past with a case, and he didn’t let any ill fall upon her when things hit the fan.

There’s an unspoken partnership there, which makes their relationship unique and intriguing compared to any other dynamics he’s had before. Adding the layer of her interest in him only opens the door for the first genuine romance we get to see for Voight onscreen.

It wasn’t so surprising that Chapman laid everything out there, but it was shocking that the series was bold enough to address what we were feeling outright, and they did it in the most clever way imaginable.

Chapman left more than just Voight speechless when she told him how she felt, that not only is she perfectly confident and content in her feelings for him, but that he doesn’t get to dictate those feelings or control what she does with him.

It was such a badass speech from a confident woman who didn’t treat her affection and attraction as if they were shameful. She also had zero expectations for him — she didn’t even care or consider whether he returned those feelings or if he’d make any moves.

Chapman is perfectly fine if nothing comes from her admission. If he wants to take things further, the ball is entirely in Voight’s court.

Her parting words were exciting, but then she disappeared for three months, away on a case in Colorado to explain the actress’s maternity leave. Some of us were waiting with bated breath for this queen’s return.

Except she did during Chicago PD Season 12 Episode 15. Apart from some barely noticeable awkwardness from Voight as he plied her with coffee and a meeting, they got right into business, trying to figure out how to take down Reid.

And hey, I get it; they’re giving a power couple. These two are experts at slaying metaphorical dragons, making them a diabolical, powerful pair.

I’m here for IT!

They hold each other’s leashes, tighten the reins, or loosen them when directing one another towards an adversary and those who deserve it. It’s a dynamic built on mutual trust, reliance, and profound loyalty. It pleases me immensely.

Right now, Voight knows that Chapman may be crucial in him taking down Reid, and best yet, she has no qualms about doing it because she cares about and is protective of him.

They protect each other. They’re each other’s people; we’ve seen that in little ways throughout their relationship.

Yes, Chicago PD is feeding us with the content, or at least, in hindsight, they gave us enough crumbs to nibble on as we replay their bond and do all the heavy lifting of sailing this ship ourselves.

But we also need more!

They haven’t so much as mentioned how they left things between them.

We have no idea how Voight feels about this Chapman, and if he’s genuinely willing to open his heart and home and maybe something more to a brilliant, beautiful, loyal, fierce woman who matches his energy.

Chicago PD gave us Voight and Chapman on a gosh damn platter and then pulled it back, and now we’ve been on pins and needles waiting for a semblance of something to work with when it comes to these two.

There are slow burns, and then there’s leaving us in such a limbo where we don’t even know if this tease was a possibility or a fluke!

Tick-tock, Chicago PD.

I get that maybe the idea is that they have bigger fish to fry, and we’ll possibly revisit this by the end of the season.

But I’m impatient and need a little something to hold me over until then. GIVE US SOMETHING!

Over to you, Chicago PD Fanatics.

Are you shipping Voight and Chapman? Is the suspense over where they stand getting to you? Let’s discuss it below!

