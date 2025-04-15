Before the Ride Begins: Jack Schumacher on Becoming Yancy Grey in Netflix’s Ransom Canyon

Netflix is saddling up for a new kind of modern Western with Ransom Canyon, a sweeping series that blends romance, family legacy, and wide-open Texas landscapes.

At the center of it all is Yancy Grey, played by Jack Schumacher — a character who’s as complicated as he is compelling.

And for Schumacher, diving into Yancy’s boots took more than just memorizing lines. It meant cowboy camp, emotional introspection, and a whole lot of protein.

(Photo by Irvin Rivera Courtesy of Jack Schumacher)

“I’ve always been in pretty good shape,” Schumacher laughed when asked about the show’s many shirtless scenes.

“But I definitely worked out a lot for this. A lot changed with the diet, a lot of protein, and a lot of hours in the gym.”

As it turns out, when millions of people might see you shirtless, vanity has a way of motivating you.

But this isn’t just a thirst-trap kind of show. While it’s being pitched as Virgin River meets Yellowstone, Schumacher is quick to clarify that Ransom Canyon lives in its own unique space.

(Courtesy of Netflix)

“It’s heavier on the romance than Yellowstone, sure, but I think the great thing about Ransom is that it doesn’t try to be a Yellowstone knockoff.”

That balance is something showrunner April Blair was careful to preserve, honoring the source material while bringing it to life for a new audience.

Yes, there’s romance, and yes, there are shirtless moments. But Schumacher says those scenes were treated with care.

“They’re romantic, not gratuitous,” he said. “This is the important thing we discussed when doing it.”

To prepare for his role, Schumacher read the original Ransom Canyon books by Jodi Thompson, even before he officially landed the part.

(Courtesy of Netflix)

A casting lull caused by the actors’ strike gave him four months of limbo, during which he dove into the novels.

“I normally don’t get this much lead time to think about a character,” he admitted. “So I used it.”

He also spent weeks in cowboy camp, training with professionals who made sure the actors looked authentic on horseback.

“I had no horseback riding experience. Obviously, no bull riding experience, either,” he said.

“That was much more intense than I had sort of anticipated. You know, I thought we’d just be doing some casual riding. But the cowboys who trained us, train actors all the time, know what they’re doing.

“And they definitely push you out of your comfort zone. It would be like several hours each morning. It took a while to get the hang of it. But, once it clicks, it’s an amazing thing.”

(Courtesy of Netflix)

The hard work paid off. Schumacher’s Yancy looks like he was born in the saddle. But it’s Yancy’s internal journey that really drives the story.

“He shows up, and his intentions and motivations for being there originally are not great. He’s been through a lot and feels like he’s been put out and forgotten. He’s decided to take back what he believes he has a right to,” Schumacher said.

That transformation — of a man learning to love and to be loved — anchors the season.

And Yancy’s not alone. He gets thrown into the orbit of some powerful characters, including one played by James Brolin.

(Courtesy of Netflix)

“James is a fantastic person and an incredible actor,” Schumacher said, clearly still glowing from the experience.

“He takes chances and does something new each take. He shows up with ideas, and he’s not afraid to fail,” he said, clearly indebted to experiencing Brolin’s style himself.

With breathtaking visuals and deeply human characters, Ransom Canyon is poised to strike a chord with fans of sweeping romance and layered drama.

And if Yancy Grey is any indication, this show has heart — maybe even more than it bargained for.

“I hope people really connect with it,” Schumacher said. “We had so much fun making it, and I think that shows.”

All ten episodes of Ransom Canyon Season 1 drop on Netflix on Thursday, April 17.