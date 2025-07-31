Revival Just Gave Us the Season’s Most Heartbreaking Moment

Critic's Rating: 4.15 / 5.0

4.15

There’s nothing like an episode that opens with two heartfelt parent-daughter moments to remind you just how badly this show wants to punch you in the soul.

“A Rose and a Thorn” slows things down just long enough to reveal the full tragedy of what happened to Rose Blackdeer… and then twists the knife with a flaming ball of heartbreak.

Let’s just say it up front: Revival is still playing coy with the big picture.

(Courtesy of Lavivier Productions/SYFY)

We know there’s land greed, tribal history, and some seriously shady dealings between Blaine and his light-worshipping goons.

But the through line is still as murky as Moore Creek at midnight. And yet, the emotional moments in this one are sharp. They’re brutal and honest.

The flashbacks to pre-Revival Day finally show us who Rose was — and more importantly, who she could have been.

Her tension with her father, Jesse, over land rights wasn’t just a disagreement. It was a fracture between generations, between past and future.

She wanted out, and he wanted to hold on. And then, just like that, she was gone. A promise to talk later was left dangling in the cold.

(Courtesy of Lavivier Productions/SYFY)

The real sucker punch was the identity of her kidnapper. Aaron. You know, that unassuming guy we’ve barely thought about since he poofed.

It turns out he was on the phone making murder arrangements like it was a pizza delivery. And what was that payment? A car? A promise? Something darker?

And Jesse… oh Jesse. When the “angel” — that strange, luminous being we last saw absorb Jordan — reappears to guide him to Rose’s body in the trunk of a Cutlass Supreme, I wasn’t prepared.

I should have been, but I wasn’t. This show may be many things — confusing, uneven, a little heavy on the religious symbolism — but every once in a while, it stuns you with grace.

(Naomi Peters/Lavivier Productions/SYFY)

Jesse’s walk toward that being — grieving, ready, reverent — was one of those moments. He says he’s ready. And just like that, he disappears into fire and starlight.

A father reunited with his daughter, guided by a mystery that still feels more emotional than literal. Honestly, I don’t need to know what the being is anymore. It feels like hope or redemption. That’s enough for now.

Back on Earth (or whatever we’re calling this reality), Em has poetry in her soul and a target on her back.

She writes about icy rivers and silent bridges and shadow voices waiting beneath the current. It’s gorgeous stuff — this quiet, internal unraveling of who she used to be versus who she is now.

She shares a moment of real connection with May, who is still reeling from losing Rose and now clearly seeing Em for what she is — someone equally caught between lives.

(Naomi Peters/Lavivier Productions/SYFY)

Em’s face softens when she realizes May had that kind of love. Maybe Em did too. Perhaps she still could.

But then — betrayal. Rhodey, newly escaped from the hell-prison, lures Em into a heartfelt embrace… just long enough for the dart to hit her neck.

“Target is acquired,” someone says into a walkie. And just like that, she’s down. Again. This is going to tear through the already struggling Cypress family like wildfire.

It’s hard to tell if Revival knows exactly what kind of story it’s telling.

(Naomi Peters/Lavivier Productions/SYFY)

Is it a sci-fi thriller about life after death? A political allegory about stolen land and government overreach? A spiritual drama about healing what’s broken in ourselves and each other?

The answer is yes. And also no. And maybe.

But even if we’re still guessing at the how and why, this episode finally gave us a sense of who these people are, who they’ve lost, and what they’re willing to do to get them back.

While Jesse’s storyline gave this episode its aching heart, Dana continued her tireless investigation with the kind of “I will connect every red string on this murder board myself” energy that only she can pull off.

She’s starting to feel like the lone sane person in a world gone mad. From battling vending machines to side-eyeing every person who isn’t being darted in the woods, Dana deserves hazard pay.

(Mathieu Savidant/Lavivier Productions/SYFY)

The more we learn about Brent, the less I understand why anyone ever trusted him to hand out parking tickets, let alone lead a homicide investigation.

His motivations are still murky — something to do with medical bills and desperation — but nothing justifies what he did to Jesse.

Framing a grieving father for your own crime is a level of rot that goes beyond villainy into full-blown moral cowardice.

And let’s talk about Bear — aka Blaine because there’s something deeply unsettling about a guy who uses the language of devotion and prophecy to cover up manipulation and control.

(Courtesy of Lavivier Productions/SYFY)

He calls Rose the only person who saw him for who he was, and yet here he is, likely tied to the plot that led to her death.

Whether he’s a pawn or the architect remains unclear, but either way, the damage is done. And now that the “angel” is gone, he’s unraveling like a man who just lost his messiah complex.

The episode dances around the idea of sacred ground — Moore Creek, where Em was murdered, where Rose’s belongings were found, where the angel seems to linger. There’s something ancient there, something primal.

And while the show flirts with tribal lore, it thankfully doesn’t reduce it to cliché. Uncle Don’s quiet dignity, Jesse’s reverence for his daughter and his land — those moments anchor the supernatural with emotional truth.

So yes, we’re still missing pieces. The plot zigzags like a drunk on an ice rink. But the pain, grief, and tiny moments of human connection amidst all the chaos are keeping this story alive.

(Courtesy of Lavivier Productions/SYFY)

The finale’s synopsis is already teasing something big: “Dana and Em uncover the horrifying truth about Revival Day, but at an unimaginable cost…” which, frankly, sounds exactly like the kind of gut punch I’m both dreading and waiting for.

The good news is that Em makes it through her current ordeal and will be reunited with Dana. So bring on Revival Season 1 Episode 9. We’re ready!

It’s your turn! If you’re still watching (and you are here, so you are), drop a comment below.

What’s your theory about the “angel”? Why is it here, and what is its angle? I can’t wait to hear what you think!