Most Sister Wives Have Bailed on Kody Brown, and TLC Should Follow Suit

Sister Wives Season 19 hits an emotional part of the Brown family’s story.

The back half of the TLC hit’s season deals with Garrison’s death by suicide, and offers a look at how each of the wives and Kody Brown are coping with their grief.

However, viewers are more concerned with the women and their actions than anything Kody says or does.

(TLC/Screenshot)

There aren’t many Kody fans left, as most watch for Meri, Janelle, and Christine as they move on with their lives without him. Robyn is the only one left, making Kody a monogamist instead of the polygamist he was when Sister Wives began.

Kody has said and done some pretty terrible things, and they don’t go unnoticed. His treatment of Meri since Robyn came along has been frequently discussed.

Meanwhile, Christine has moved on with David Woolley. Janelle also walked away and remained close to Christine.

(TLC/Screenshot)

Kody Brown Doesn’t Bring the Ratings — The Wives Do

Let’s be honest, Sister Wives viewers are tuning in to see how the wives adjust to life without Kody Brown.

He is no longer relevant to the series, which could easily go on without him.

We want to see Christine’s marriage to David Woolley continue to thrive.

Sister Wives viewers enjoy seeing Janelle embrace her life without Kody and spending time being a grandma.

(TLC/Screenshot)

Meri’s life without Kody has been complicated. She had a hard time letting go and believing things were over.

The catfish scandal took a toll, and Kody never could get over it.

Sister Wives is the Title

TLC names the series Sister Wives, which could easily continue without him.

Meri, Christine, and Janelle could easily carry the show without Kody — or Robyn, for that matter.

The idea that we are watching a show built on polygamy and is now about monogamy, with presumably the most unlikeable wife, screams that Kody isn’t needed.

(TLC/Screenshot)

Christine and Janelle still have an unbreakable bond, and their friendship could spearhead a spin-off should TLC decide to change the show’s premise.

There is also interest in watching the women with their children and grandchildren. The Brown family is expanding, which will continue for years to come.

Kody Brown’s COVID Rules Changed Everything

Sister Wives viewers’ opinions of Kody Brown have increased since the series’ inception.

However, the tipping point came in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic shut down the country, and the Browns struggled with Kody’s insane rules.

Janelle has spoken out about the strife of trying to get her children to abide by the rules Kody set for the family. Because they wouldn’t comply, he went months without seeing them, adding even more distance between him and his children.

(TLC/Screenshot)

Some of the things Kody says in his confessionals have offended viewers. His complaints about the wives and their decisions are over the top.

His disdain for Meri has been apparent for years, but how he treated Janelle following the pandemic and her becoming more independent was the icing on the cake for many.

After 19 seasons, Sister Wives has proved it no longer needs Kody Brown to keep it on-air. The wives have stories viewers want to see, which could keep the series going for years.

