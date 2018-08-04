17 Scary Good Monster Romances

Everybody loves a bad boy (or girl), and our favorite television heroes and heroines are no exception.

We love the idea of finding the humanity within the monster, even when the title of "monster" isn't quite so metaphorical.

When these characters see a supernatural hottie with a dark side and a heart of gold, they can't help but fall in love with the monster even if every ounce of their being says to run the other way.

So, here are a few of the scary good monster romances that have given wings to the unexpected over the years.