Stranger Things Season 4 Spoiler Photos Tease Spooky New Locations, Lots of Drama

It's been a long wait, but new mysteries await on Stranger Things Season 4.

Netflix has released some new photos for the two-part season, and it looks like a lot of fun.

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins.

Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

The series returns May 27 on Netflix.

Check out the photos below.