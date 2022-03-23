Stranger Things Season 4 Spoiler Photos Tease Spooky New Locations, Lots of Drama

It's been a long wait, but new mysteries await on Stranger Things Season 4.
Netflix has released some new photos for the two-part season, and it looks like a lot of fun.
It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins.
Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.
The series returns May 27 on Netflix.
Unimpressed Teenagers - Stranger Things
The kids are unimpressed by who is on the other side of this image.
New Setting, Same Drama - Stranger Things
Is this the spooky house from the teasers? If so, we're watching this episode with the lights on.
Searching for the Truth - Stranger Things
The search for answers has always been the most important part of the series, and it looks like the characters are in a lot of trouble here.
Hopper's New Normal - Stranger Things
We thought our favorite TV sheriff was dead at one point, but no, Hopper is back. We're not sure how, but there's always a bigger mystery at play, right?
A Two-Part Mystery Awaits - Stranger Things
The fourth season will be split into two parts, which should make for a lot of fun.
Shocked Faces - Stranger Things
Plenty of shocked faces make up this gallery, and that's the norm on this show.
Growing Up - Stranger Things
The kids are growing up on Stranger Things Season 4, and by extension, the show will grow up with them.
New Friends, Same Old Drama - Stranger Things
We know Eleven will be in a new location on Season 4, but we don't know how the drama will unfold.
Darkness Falls - Stranger Things
Darkness on Stranger Things is common, and we're sure things are about to get crazier for everyone involved.
Cracking the Code - Stranger Things
The kids will be on a mission on the two-part fourth season, but will they get all the answers they need?
Fun Times in Hawkins - Stranger Things
With their friends gone, it remains to be seen how the characters will find their way back to one another.
On a Mission - Stranger Things
After the events of Stranger Things Season 4, there's a lot to unpack. How will the new mysteries work out?