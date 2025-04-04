The Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 10 Spoilers: Who Is Inmate 0?

It’s difficult to believe it’s already almost The Hunting Party Season 1‘s finale.

Bex and her team have dealt with these crazy serial killers, but Jenna Wells is the ideal one to end the season with.

Spoilers for The Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 10 indicate she’s the notorious Killer Chemist, who was essential to the Pit, and her therapy made her even more deranged.

(James Dittiger/NBC)

Since this is the finale, perhaps Jenna Wells, aka Inmate 0, was connected to those Silo 12 experiments.

The Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 9 also left cliffhangers about what Oliver’s contact knew and Shane’s biological mother.

It will be action-packed as they divulge as much as possible in hopes of a second season renewal.

The Killer Chemist Was at the Center of the Pit

Jenna Mills appears to have been at the center of everything at the Pit.

That concerns Bex because she doesn’t know why, but Jenna could have been one of the research experiments at Silo 12.

If that’s the case, other teams might be hunting Jenna, too.

(James Dittiger/NBC)

Known as the killer chemist and Inmate 0, Jenna Wells was brilliant and dangerous because she seemed like such an everyday nice person.

She worked at a pharmacy, so she knew how to alter prescriptions and murder her victims without anyone suspecting.

That’s cold, calculated, and brilliant. It’ll be up to Bex and her team to decipher why Jenna chooses certain victims and which psychological issues she possesses.

It is harder to profile these prisoners if they’re cold and calculated without a painful childhood. Some are bad seeds, but that’s difficult to accept, especially for Shane, who is discovering his identity.

Jenna Mills Was Way More Dangerous After Her Treatment

The Hunting Party always addresses the killer before entering the Pit and the killer after getting treatment from the Pit.

(David Astorga/NBC)

We’ve all learned that their brand of therapy often worsened prisoners. The drug that Bex found at Silo 12 likely played a part, and so did Whitmore Sciences.

We won’t know for sure, but Jenna has attacked multiple people and confronted someone at a party. She’s dangerous with a killer knife.

She could want revenge for what was done to her in the Pit, or the medication might make her even more violent with no remorse.

She doesn’t look as sadistic as Tom Beecher, but she sounds deranged and like she has a plan to kill everyone at that party.

Bex and her team must be careful, as nothing is more dangerous than a scorned woman with a sharp knife.

(David Astorga/NBC)

We can’t wait to see how this epic showdown ends.

Will Oliver and Bex Discover the Truth About the Pit In Time?

Oliver has evolved over The Hunting Party Season 1.

While he’s mainly motivated by proving to Bex that he’s changed, he also really wants answers about the Pit.

Both Bex and Oliver were horiified by the massacre in Silo 12 and hope that Col. Lazurus will finally tell them what actually happened down there.

That’s debatable. It’s progress that she met them somewhere, but she’s deeply ingrained in the Pit and intensely loyal to the Attorney General, who knew James Whitmore from Whitmore Sciences.

(James Dittiger/NBC)

If she confided in Bex and Oliver, the colonel would have chosen a side and may have opened a more enormous can of worms.

The EPs and Nick Wechsler teased that some mysteries would be resolved by the end of the season while new arcs would form for a potential second season.

How Is Shane’s Mother Connected to The Pit?

Shane and Sarah discovered his birth mother pleading with Dr. Dulles to meet him as a young child at the end of The Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 9.

She’s likely connected to the Pit if Dr. Dulles treated him for years. Was she a prisoner, or did she work at the prison?

It’s frustrating for Shane that the one person who has the answers about his past is worsening each day.

(David Astorga/NBC)

Most people would want Dr. Dulles to suffer for everything he did to torture those prisoners, and if he did anything to alter Shane’s memory, I’m joining that camp.

However, I understand being desperate and longing to know the truth when it’s dangled in front of you.

Hopefully, Shane won’t be traumatized by the answer.

NBC has yet to renew any of its dramas, so if The Hunting Party ended the season finale on a cliffhanger, this could be the series finale.

We don’t want it to end yet since so many mysteries are still in play, including the Pit’s purpose and more killers to catch.

(David Astorga/NBC)

While the series isn’t technically a romance, many fans became invested in the Oliver, Bex, and Shane love triangle and hope that the finale shows which man Bex chooses.

What do you hope ” Jenna Wells” reveals on The Hunting Party’s season 1 finale? Do you think we’ll learn the true intentions of the Pit?

Who do you suspect is Shane’s mother?

We would love to hear your theories, so let us know in the comments.

The Hunting Party airs at 10/9c on Mondays on NBC and Peacock.

