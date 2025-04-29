15 Shows Keeping the Water Cooler Effect Alive

There used to be a time when, wherever you worked, television could send people in droves to the water cooler to talk about the latest episode of a buzzworthy series that everyone tuned in to.

These series earned the title of “water cooler shows” because you could guarantee that everyone would be talking about everything that transpired the following day.

I still remember the Golden Era of American Idol when my entire family would race home just in time to see specific performances, participate in Facebook groups, and watch parties devoted to Scandal every week.

Shows like Succession and Game of Thrones would set the internet ablaze faithfully during and after every single installment until their ends.

Maybe we don’t gather around a water cooler or unpack a series during lunch breaks with our colleagues. However, we still live-tweet episodes on social media platforms and discussion boards, dissect episodes in group chats, or even face-to-face with like-minded fans.

Some shows practically demand that we discuss them, and the good news is that the water cooler effect isn’t something of the past.

Many shows still fit the bill, somehow beating the odds in a time where there’s so much television to choose from that you rarely find everyone watching the same thing at the same time anymore.

And we’ve compiled a list of those series. So check it out, share or save it if you love it, and let us know your thoughts.

Severance (Apple TV+)

The ongoing joke is that Apple TV+ has the best prestige series on streaming, but you essentially only hear about them via word of mouth.

They rely on fans to promote the series, and it tends to work out for the streamer, but then Severance is in a category all on its own.

The concept of splitting your work and personal self in such a weirdly fascinating but relatable way sparks thought-provoking conversations and invites deep analysis that is the pure embodiment of water cooler conversations.

Severance is a slow burn with so many twists and Easter eggs that viewers pitch new theories and speculate after each installment. Because it’s one of the rare streaming shows that opt for a weekly rollout, it essentially forces viewers to watch and experience the series together.

And if people watch it together, they talk about it together.

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Yellowjackets is a masterclass in slow-burn mystery and psychological horror.

Its dual timeline, which includes a past in which teen survivors descend into tribal chaos and a present in which they cope with their respective traumas, results in much juicy speculation and deep analysis.

Like Lost, every episode has so much hidden symbolism, cryptic clues, and mind-bending messages that it inspires a wide array of fan theories, speculation, and deep dives about everyone and everything.

The series’ unique exploration of trauma, particularly in women, survival, and some of humanity’s baser instincts, is ripe for discussion and is one of many reasons why Yellowjackets is one of the strongest series on television.

Virgin River (Netflix)

There’s something about Virgin River‘s emotional pull that appeals to the masses.

This quaint escapist show is set in a small-town community that leaves most of us envious. It offers that communal vibe and sense of belonging that leaps through the screen and subsequently brings people together in appreciation of the show.

Seemingly picturesque on the surface, it’s a series of plot twists ranging from the melodramatic to the dark, shocking character milestones, and signature love stories and love triangles that send viewers into a frenzy and initiate conversations.

It’s a series you have to binge-watch immediately to participate in those conversations, and thus, it is the peak water cooler show during the streaming era.

Shōgun (FX/Hulu)

Shōgun isn’t just a show you watch — it’s one you experience.

Naturally, with its weekly rollout, fans of the series get to experience it together, making it one of the best series out there.

It’s the epitome of prestigious television, with stunning cinematography, compelling character work, and historical and political intrigue that keep viewers glued to the screens.

It also has a remarkable cast with incredible performances, and each episode is ripe for discussion. It is packed with so much action and plot that it takes a whole week to discuss every episode’s nuances.

The Last of Us (HBO)

The Last of Us is an appealing series with urgency because it’s never just about the apocalypse.

It’s about deep, emotional storytelling that hits hard every single week.

Huge character moments, heartbreaking twists, and moral dilemmas made every episode feel like a must-see event you have to talk about before spoilers hit.

Due to its powerful storytelling and equally powerful performances, it leaves viewers hooked and desperate to be part of the conversation.

Bridgerton (Netflix)

Shonda Rhimes has a unique ability to create work that keeps viewers buzzing. Scandal was at the height of the Twitter Era when it came to live-tweeting.

It was no surprise that Bridgerton had a similar effect.

Bridgerton is one of the few series tapping into the romance genre.

It redefines the period drama with a diverse, steamy Regency-era drama that’s scintillating enough to lead to fiery discussions. Viewers find themselves gossiping more than the Tonne and Lady Whistledown combined!

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

One of the quirkiest whodunits airing, Only Murders in the Building is a genre-bender and demo-transcender with mysterious intrigue, humor, and universal appeal that attracts all demographics.

As a classic whodunit, the series naturally keeps fans guessing each week as they theorize, analyze clues, examine red herrings and false alarms, and make predictions about murder.

It’s like a modern-day Clue, buoyed by the strong trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez and an impressive list of guest stars.

All of this keeps viewers buzzing week after week.

The Pitt (Max)

We could write a love story to The Pitt, as it’s the best and most recent example of a series that has kept audiences in a chokehold as must-see viewing, sparking conversations, and with a lasting power that has it still on the tips of tongues weeks past the conclusion of its laudable first season.

The Pitt masterfully blends gritty drama, sharp character dynamics, and social commentary in a way that demands discussion after every episode and more in-depth conversations after the inevitable rewatch. Seriously, we’ve all watched the series more than once by now, right?

The series’ simplicity, authenticity, and viscerally human storytelling resonate with the audience while serving as a proper ode to first responders and an unflinching reflection of the healthcare industry and society.

Its intensity, notably marked by the adrenaline-inducing concept of the full season taking place in a single shift, takes viewers on an immersive ride that begs for deeper exploration, discussion, and shared commentary.

The Pitt is an experience best shared with fans whom you can unpack, debate, reflect, and commiserate with — or, hell, thirst over the characters, too.

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

The series is one of the most emotionally resonant series of the past decade.

Peak comfort viewing came into the picture during the pandemic when people needed the comedic, emotional, and compassionate tone of the series most; the show’s unapologetic vulnerability, lightness, and mantras about life brought people together.

Its ability to feel like it’s giving a collective hug as viewers of all walks of life come together to enjoy Ted Lasso‘s special messaging, life lessons, endearing characters, and pure joy and comfort makes it one of the most special series to make it to this list.

Because it’s not buoyed by complex arcs or convoluted, cryptic plots that leave people theorizing, it simply brings people together under the universal experience of finding comfort and happiness within a sweet series.

The Bear (Hulu)

This indie dramedy sparks debate because we still can’t decide whether it’s a comedy or a drama.

With its indie quality, cinematographic creativity, and incredible performances, The Bear‘s ability to transport us into the anxiety-ridden restaurant industry with an unflinching, raw realism and honesty that results in some of the deepest character dive discussions of a series in the past decade.

The writing for this series is so visceral in its exploration of grief, toxic family dynamics, mental health struggles, purpose, and identity under the cover of a remarkably on-point exploration of the restaurant industry and world of fine dining.

Understanding why viewers buzz about this series long after the season concludes doesn’t take much.

Industry (HBO)

Industry’s high-risk and even higher reward narrative about a financial firm’s cutthroat and ruthless characters pushes the boundaries of storytelling with every episode.

It features some of the most incredible character work, performances, and writing onscreen. With its morally gray characters, ambiguous ethical murkiness, and unapologetic exploration of greed, ambition, class, gender, and more, it’s a talking point for the ages.

Propulsive storytelling and pacing raise the stakes and unpredictability of Industry. If you don’t watch it immediately, you risk spoilers and miss out on the opportunity to be on the ground floor of something spectacular.

Stranger Things (Netflix)

One can’t mention Water Cooler shows of this new era without mentioning Stranger Things. It’s what kickstarted this new era, especially among streamers.

It’s a series that tapped into 80s nostalgia with a captivating blend of sci-fi, horror, and a dash of coming-of-age drama. It catapulted a cast of virtual unknowns into superstardom and is a pop culture phenomenon.

Every season of this series raises the stakes and sparks intense dissection of every facet of the season, making it a premium event to view. — even if we have to wait a lifetime until its proper conclusion.

Euphoria (HBO)

This critically acclaimed series’ chilling exploration of Gen Z’s experiences with trauma, addiction, identity, and sexuality is so provocative that it demands discussion and examination after each episode.

With shocking twists, a keen trendiness regarding fashion, music, and culture, and some of the best cinematographic and directorial approaches, Euphoria is worth dissecting in so many different forums.

It’s also such an emotionally challenging series that a large part of what makes it a worthwhile watch is sharing the experience with other fans who appreciate incredible performances and bold storytelling.

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Much of The Morning Show‘s appeal is its ability to draw from real media scandals and power struggles and dramatize them scandalously within the series.

The cutthroat world of journalism takes center stage, bulldozing through hot-button issues brazenly enough to spark full-on debates after every installment.

The show skewers the world of journalism and society at large in such a provocative manner.

It’s no wonder the series is often on the tip of tongues every season.

House of the Dragon (HBO)

Given that the aforementioned Game of Thrones was the ultimate water cooler series on cable, it’s only fitting that a series from its universe carries the mantle.

House of the Dragon became appointment viewing, serving as a prequel to Game of Thrones, where we watched more in-depth character development and the history of the Targaryen family.

The series invites thorough analysis to keep up with political maneuvers, succession switch-ups, and general plotting.

It’s such an intricate series with so many moving points and information that it invites rewatches as much as weekly discussions.

