CMA Awards: Carrie Underwood Stepping Down as Host After 12 Years

Carrie Underwood is leaving the CMA Awards behind.

The singer has confirmed she will step away from hosting the awards show after 12 years, revealing that “it’s time to pass the hosting torch (at least for now!)” following a successful run.

Underwood's full statement reads as follows:

One of the highlights of 2019 and of my entire career so far was being on stage with the legends that are Reba and Dolly Parton.

I’m so proud that we could celebrate the incredible female artists that are part of the legacy of country music, past, present and future, and I’m thankful for the huge audiences all over the world that tuned in to see it.

It’s hard to believe that it was my 12th year hosting and I will always treasure every show, from the 11 that I was so lucky to do with my partner in crime and friend for life, Brad Paisley, to sharing the stage with two of my all-time heroes.

I’m so incredibly grateful to everyone involved with the CMA Awards all these years. It’s hard to imagine topping what we have accomplished together, so I’ve decided that it’s time to pass the hosting torch (at least for now!) to others that will cherish it and honor it as much as I do.

I’ve got so many exciting things coming in the new year and beyond, and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for all of us. #blessed #MemorableMoments

It feels like the end of an era saying goodbye to Underwood as host, but she made such an impact during her tenure at the wheel that she will be remembered for years to come.

The CMA Awards responded to the sad news by thanking Carrie for "12 amazing years."

“We love you, Carrie! You’ll always be family to us. Thanks for 12 amazing years hosting the #CMAawards,” the show tweeted.

“We look forward to working with you in 2020 and beyond to help spread Country Music to fans around the world!”

This year, Grammy-winning Underwood was joined by Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire instead of Brad Paisley.

The three women gave a powerful rendition of Parton's 1987 song, "Those Memories of You." There were many more performances on the night.

The CMA Awards have always showcased the best of the Country Music industry, but the above performance was a defining one.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.