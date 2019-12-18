Watch NCIS Online: Season 17 Episode 10

Did Ziva get her happy ending?

On NCIS Season 17 Episode 10, an explosive turn of events found the NCIS back in the presumed dead agent's orbit. 

Happy Thoughts - NCIS Season 17 Episode 9

With danger lurking in the shadows, Ziva asked the team to help her with the one thing she said she would need to take care of before returning to her family. 

With lives on the line, Gibbs had to make a decision about who worked the mission. 

Finally, a new villain emerged that threatened to shake up the dynamics of the NCIS. 

You know, you need help with anything, I'm here.

Gibbs [to Sarah]

Come on! I like the spunk!

Zir [to Bishop]

