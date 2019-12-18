Watch NCIS Online: Season 17 Episode 10

Did Ziva get her happy ending?

On NCIS Season 17 Episode 10, an explosive turn of events found the NCIS back in the presumed dead agent's orbit.

With danger lurking in the shadows, Ziva asked the team to help her with the one thing she said she would need to take care of before returning to her family.

With lives on the line, Gibbs had to make a decision about who worked the mission.

Finally, a new villain emerged that threatened to shake up the dynamics of the NCIS.

Use the video above to watch NCIS online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.