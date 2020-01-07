Diary of a Future President Trailer: Gina Rodriguez Returns!

Jane the Virgin may be over, but its star, Gina Rodriguez is returning to the small screen this month.

Disney+ has dropped the official trailer for Diary of a Future President, which tells the story of a 12-year-old Cuban-American girl named Elena who has aspirations of becoming the President of the United States of America.

Rodriguez is on board as the adult -- and POTUS -- while newcomer Tess Romero plays the teenage iteration of Elena.

The jumping off point in the story is when Adult Elena finds her diary, which chronicles her life and journey to becoming the most powerful person in the world.

It's an inspirational story, and one that seems like a perfect fit for Disney+, coming on the heels of the family-friendly High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Elena is an outspoken teenager, who strives to become powerful, but she's also a young girl trying to navigate the pitfalls of being a youngster growing up.

The series is set to debut January 17, and also stars Charlie Bushnell as Bobby, Elena’s older brother; Selenis Levya (Orange Is the New Black) as Gabi, their mother; and Michael Weaver (The Real O’Neals) as Sam, Gabi’s love interest and a fellow lawyer at her firm.

Will Elena keep the same friends that she did in school now that she's the President of the United States? We don't know, but if the trailer is any indication, this is going to be another heartwarming series for Disney+.

Many people have taken issue with the lack of original content on Disney+, but if this is the shape of things to come, then the streamer may well manage to get families to continue streaming its shows.

Diary of a Future President is also executive produced by Rodriguez, with the star even directing the first episode. So, there's a lot to look forward to for Gina fans.

The series was created by Ilana Peña, who brought us past hits like Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Reign.

Watch the full trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts on it.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.