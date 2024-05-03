Criminal Minds: Evolution Gets Return Date, Teaser Art

We have big news for fans of the Criminal Minds franchise.

Paramount+ announced today that new episodes of its spinoff/reboot series Criminal Minds: Evolution are set to premiere on June 6.

The streamer has also released teaser art, first-look images, and a description of what we can expect from the series.

Evolution was renewed for a second season way back in January of 2023.

But like just about every other project of the past year, its production timeline was pushed back in response to the writer and actors' guild strikes.

"The 10-episode new season will premiere on Thursday, June 6, exclusively on Paramount+. The first two episodes will be available to stream at launch with subsequent new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays," reads a press release issued today.

"In the wake of last season’s shocking finale, the upcoming all-new season of CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION picks up as the FBI’s elite team of profilers investigates the deadly mystery of GOLD STAR," the announcement continues.

"As the conspiracy unfolds, the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) is met with an unexpected complication when serial killer Elias Voit negotiates a deal that transfers him to federal custody in the BAU’s own backyard.

"The team faces its biggest threat yet and cannot emerge unscathed from the mind-bending consequences."

When it premiered, the show had most of the hallmarks of a spinoff -- new subtitle, new platform, etc. -- but it also looked a lot like Criminal Minds Season 16.

The setting and tone remained the same, and most of the cast previously appeared in earlier seasons.

It was confirmed today that Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, Ryan-James Hatanaka, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster are all returning.

Felicity Huffman will also join the show as Dr. Jill Gideon.

No word on whether Huffman's character will be the focus of a "ripped from the headlines" episode involving a college admissions scandal.

We kid! Huffman has paid her debt to society, and lesser stars have bounced back from far worse scandals.

Anyway, the news of Evolution's return is sure to excite Criminal Minds fans, many of whom have been following the show since it debuted way back in 2005.

The original series spawned two spinoffs, Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, both of which were short-lived.

Maybe that's why Paramount+ execs are so hesitant to stamp Evolution with the "spinoff" label. Fortunately, fans are more interested in the beloved characters and the grisly crimes than in the show's confusing history.

What do you think, TV Fanatics? Are you excited for the return of Special Agent David Rossi and his esteemed colleagues? Or has this series/franchise run its course? Hit the comments section below to share your thoughts

