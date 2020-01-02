Grace and Frankie Season 6 Trailer: Welcome to Shark Tank!

Grace and Frankie are leaving no stone unturned in the penultimate season of the Netflix comedy series.

The official trailer for Grace and Frankie Season 6 shows Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin's characters pitching a brand new invention on the beloved ABC series, Shark Tank.

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, and Rohan Oza listen to their pitch, which is for a contraption that helps lift senior citizens off the bowl.

They are one of the most dynamic duos on TV, and it sounds like their invention may well be a hit with their target audience.

But this wouldn't be Grace and Frankie without some family drama, and that is on full display when Frankie drops the bombshell that Grace has married Nick.

While Grace may be blissfully unaware of his true nature, it seems everyone is on to Nick. Heck, the trailer strongly suggests Grace is just one of Nick's three brides.

Even after all these seasons, Grace and Frankie continues to deliver some vintage drama, laughs, and lots of heartwarming moments.

While Netflix may be on a bit of a cancellation spree of late, Grace and Frankie has already been renewed for a seventh -- and final season -- meaning that the end is being mapped out right now.

By the time Grace and Frankie concludes, it will be Netflix's longest-running original series ever, coming in well ahead of Orange is the New Black.

“We are both delighted and heartbroken that Grace and Frankie will be back for its seventh, though final, season,” Fonda and Tomlin said in a statement when the show's endgame was announced.

“We’re so grateful that our show has been able to deal with issues that have really connected to our grand generation. And their kids, and amazingly their kids as well."

"We’ll miss these two old gals, Grace and Frankie, as much as many of their fans will, but we’ll still be around. We’ve outlasted so many things — just hope we don’t outlast the planet.”

For now, watch the official Season 6 trailer and hit the comments with your thoughts on it. We will have a full review of the sixth season ahead of the January 15 return date set by Netflix.

