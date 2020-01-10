Harry Hains, American Horror Story and The OA Actor, Dies at 27

Australian actor and musician Harry Hains has died at 27 years old.

Hains has appeared on TV shows such as American Horror Story and The OA.

His mother, actress Jane Badler, confirmed the news of her son's passing on Instagram.

"On Jan. 7 my beautiful son died," wrote the actress, before offering up some insight into the cause of death.

"He was 27 and had the world at his feet. But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction. A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time. I will miss you, Harry, every day of my life."

Badler went on to say that there is a service for Harry at Hollywood Forever this weekend, and offered up details on how fans can RSVP.

Harry's mother also showed off pictures of her son's life, including modeling work, as well as photos of him alongside his family.

News of Harry's death comes just days after he took to Instagram to welcome in 2020.

"To 2020! The new era has already begun. So let's all keep only moving forward, staying so present to enjoy each and every moment throughout this beautiful new beginning," he shared alongside a photo.

"Happy New Year, peeps. So much love and gratitude for all in my life."

Hains grew up in Melbourne, Australia before making the move to the U.S. to kickstart an acting career, going on to appear on hits such as American Horror Story, Sneaky Pete, and The OA.

Harry's mother, Jane, meanwhile, is an esteemed actress who appeared on NBC's 1983 iteration of V, as well as the ABC reboot in 2011. She also had roles in Australian soap Neighbors, Falcon Crest, and the TV adaptation of Mission Impossible.

According to his IMDB page, he was working on a new project, with two more recently being announced.

Aside from acting, he was a musician, performing under the name ANTIBOY. Harry was hailed as an inspiration for encouraging fans not to label themselves after revealing he identified as gender fluid.

"I know that I am born male but I don't think I represent what it means to be a man," he said in an interview with Boys By Girls last year.

"I believe we should be whatever we want. It gets kind of confusing when we start labelling ourselves so I try to stay away from labels.

"I grew up in Melbourne and I had a very open and accepting family. Dating someone of either sex didn't make a difference to me."

We extend our thoughts and prayers to the friends and family of Harry Hains during this difficult time.

