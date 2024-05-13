FOX New Drama Trailers: Rescue: HI Surf, Murder in a Small Town & Doc

FOX released its fall schedule earlier today, and now we’ve got our first look at the new series.

We've got your first look at the upcoming dramas, including Rescue: HI Surf, Murder in a Small Town, and Doc.

Take a look now!

Rescue: HI-Surf

John Wells and Matt Kester helm the pulse-pounding Hawaii lifeguard drama Rescue: HI-Surf.

It follows the personal and professional lives of the heavy-water lifeguards who patrol and protect the North Shore of O’ahu—the most famous and dangerous stretch of coastline in the world.

Each episode will feature these dedicated, heroic, and adrenaline-seeking first responders saving lives in the difficult and often life-threatening conditions of Hawaii’s Seven Mile Miracle.

The trailer gives traditional first responder vibes, and it also hints as to why FOX was willing to give up 9-1-1. They have high hopes for this one.

Murder in a Small Town

Murder in a Small Town is based on the Edgar Award-winning, nine-book “Karl Alberg” series by acclaimed novelist L.R. Wright and stars Rossif Sutherland and Kristin Kreuk.

The series follows Karl Alberg, who moves to a quiet coastal town to soothe a psyche that has been battered by big-city police work.

This gentle paradise has more than its share of secrets, and Karl will need to call upon all the skills that made him a world-class detective in solving the murders that, even in this seemingly idyllic setting, continue to wash up on his shore.

Kreuk stars as Cassandra, a local librarian who becomes Alberg’s muse, foil, and romantic interest.

The trailer gives Broadchurch vibes with a distinctive Canadian flair. You can almost taste it in the air.

Doc

FOX’s Doc is a new medical drama starring Molly Parker as the hard-charging, brilliant Dr. Amy Elias, Chief of Internal and Family Medicine at Westside Hospital in Minneapolis.

After a brain injury erases the last eight years of her life, Amy must navigate an unfamiliar world where she has no recollection of patients she’s treated, colleagues she’s crossed, the soulmate she divorced, the man she now loves and the tragedy that caused her to push everyone away.

She can rely only on her estranged 17-year-old daughter, whom she remembers as a 9-year-old, and a handful of devoted friends as she struggles to continue practicing medicine despite having lost nearly a decade of knowledge and experience.

Parker is an excellent actress, so there's little doubt she can pull off this dramatic role in a very compelling manner. I watched the series on which is was based, and if it can capture a fraction of what that series offered, we're in for a treat.

