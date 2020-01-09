Lizzie McGuire Creator Leaves Disney+ Revival After Two Episodes

There are changes at the wheel of the Disney+ revival of Lizzie McGuire.

Variety is reporting that original series creator Terri Minsky is stepping away from her showrunner and executive producer role on the highly anticipared series.

“Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series,” a Disney spokesperson explained.

“After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show.”

Creative differences are not uncommon when shows are early into production, but losing the showrunner and executive producer this early is not a good sign.

Minsky steered the TV series during its original 2001-04 Disney Channel run, so her exit this early into the process is surprising.

Lizzie McGuire is part of Disney Channel royalty after becoming one of the most popular series in the network's history.

With reboots and revivals ruling TV over the last few years, a common complaint has been that some of these new series have not been worth it.

That's obviously something Disney+ is trying to get away from, and it sounds like the show was not in the creative place the new streamer expected it to be in.

A new showrunner will be named at a later date, but the series will remain on hiatus while it gets a creative facelift.

According to the synopsis, “the new story picks up as Lizzie McGuire is just about to turn 30. She seemingly has it all – her dream job as an assistant to a fancy New York City decorator, her dream guy and a picturesque Brooklyn apartment – but things aren’t always as they seem."

"With a little help from her friends, her loving family and her 13 year-old alter-ego in animated form, Lizzie navigates the ups and downs of adulthood.”

Whether that synopsis will change, we don't know.

What we do know is that Hilary Duff will be reprising her iconic role, and that Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, Jake Thomas, and Adam Lamberg will also be returning as Lizzie's family and BFF Gordo.

The revival was announced in August, just months ahead of Disney+ launching.

“We are incredibly excited to bring back one of the most popular Disney Channel series of all time along with some beloved and familiar faces,” Ricky Strauss, President of Content & Marketing for Disney+ said in a statement when original cast members were attached to the project.

“With [original series creator Terri Minsky] at the helm and Hilary, Hallie, Robert, and Jake back after all these years, it’s our honor to welcome the McGuire family into the Disney+ family.”

“Just like there is no Lizzie McGuire without Hilary Duff, there is no McGuire family without Hallie, Robert, and Jake,” added Gary Marsh, President and Chief Creative Officer of Disney Channels Worldwide.

“The original series holds a special place in the hearts of so many, and we can’t wait to introduce fans, both old and new, to an older, wiser, yet still perfectly imperfect Lizzie.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.