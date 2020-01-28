Matthew McConaughey Reunites With True Detective Creator for FX Mystery Drama

Matthew McConaughey is reuniting with True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto for a new crime drama at FX.

McConaughey is attached to lead the cast of Redeemer, which has scored a script-to-series commitment at the cabler, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Based on Patrick Colman’s 2019 novel The Churchgoer, Redeemer centers on a “minister-turned-dissolute security guard whose search for a missing woman in Texas leads him through a corruption-steeped criminal conspiracy, as his past and present impact and entwine around a mystery of escalating violence and deceit,” according to the logline.

The project marks Pizzolatto’s first project as part of his new overall deal with Fox 21 TV Studios and FX Productions.

"We are thrilled to begin our creative partnership with Nic Pizzolatto and Matthew McConaughey on Redeemer, who are back together for the first time since the first season of HBO’s True Detective,” said FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier.

"We’re also incredibly excited about our overall deal with Nic and look forward to developing new projects with him and our partners Fox 21 Television Studios, and we’re equally excited to be developing projects with Matthew through his first-look deal with FXP."

McConaughey and Pizzolatto previously worked together on True Detective Season 1. McConaughey played the role of Detective Rust Cohle on the grisly crime drama.

The first season was a hit with critics and viewers, and McConaughey even landed an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Despite the series returning for a second and third outing, it has never been ever to match up to the success of the first one.

A fourth season has not been officially announced, but it will likely come down to whether Pizzolatto has a story to tell for it.

True Detective marked McConaughey's first regular TV role, so the actor returning to the small screen is a big deal.

He is most well known for his movie career, appearing in hits such as The Lincoln Lawyer, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Sahara. He can currently be seen in Guy Ritchie's The Gentleman, alongside Charlie Hunnam, Henry Goldling, Michelle Dockery, Hugh Grant, and Michelle Dockery.

A script-to-series order typically means that a writers room is set up and many will be written to get a better scope of the series.

The network then makes a decision based on them. Given the talent, it's hard to imagine FX not wanting to renew the series.

FX will continue to evolve in March when FX on Hulu launches. There will be some exclusive series as part of the brand not airing on linear television, but FX's back catalog will be added to Hulu.

