Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 12 Review: The Lady of Larkspur Lane

Nancy may be the detective, but Ace was the true hero on Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 12.

After missing from several of the show's recent episodes, Ace is back and better than ever.

To say that we missed him would be an understatement.

While Ace usually serves as a prop for the other characters on the series, Nancy Drew finally gave him time to shine.

Ace is by far the most underused character, as the series never takes the opportunity to highlight his abilities.

From a few insignificant scenes on the show, viewers could easily conclude that Ace is nifty when it comes to computers. But it was a shock to discover that he's a genius who should be working for the FBI.

Carson: You hacked into the department of corrections database, ordered my official transfer to the state prison, impersonated an officer of the law, stole a van-

Ace: Changed lanes without signaling. That one just happened just now.

Carson: And broke me out of prison. I'm a prison escapee, right now?

Ace: Technically, yes. Permalink: I'm a prison escapee, right now?

Permalink: I'm a prison escapee, right now?

What is he doing working at a diner?

Ace singlehandedly broke Nancy's dad out of prison in a matter of hours. I'm always impressed with Nancy's sleuthing abilities, but Ace took things to another level.

He and Nancy would be an unstoppable duo.

The series hasn't outright commented on Ace's loyalty to Nancy, but actions speak louder than words.

The lengths Ace is willing to go to for her and for her father have not gone unnoticed.

Ace: Did your dad put a jailhouse hit on Carson Drew?

Ryan: My father wouldn't do anything like that.

Ace: Your dad sank his own ship and killed the entire crew. More recently had me and my girlfriend run off the road. Carson represented you. He had your back after your wife died when nobody else would. Call off the hit. Permalink: Did your dad put a jailhouse hit on Carson Drew?

Permalink: Did your dad put a jailhouse hit on Carson Drew?

Nancy and Ace never seemed to be the closest people in the group, yet Ace has been continuously putting himself on the line when Nancy needs his help.

We could always theorize that there's hidden meaning behind it, but the truth is, that's simply the type of person Ace has always been.

Ace is the guy who realized the girl he liked wasn't interested and went out of his way to set her up with the person she wanted to be with.

Ace: Bess, you are well above mediocre.

Bess: You have to say that. You're my platanchor. Permalink: You have to say that. You're my platanchor.

Permalink: You have to say that. You're my platanchor.

He's also the guy who almost died trying to make amends to Nancy and prove he was worthy of her trust.

Going off of Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 1, I never would have thought that Ace would be such a multi-dimensional character. But that goes to show that you can't judge a book by its cover.

Ace's role throughout the episode kept viewers on their toes, which was necessary given that Nancy's storyline did the opposite.

Ever since the pilot, Nancy's greatest struggle has been allowing herself be vulnerable. Nancy's inability to open up served as a reasonable excuse for her personality being a bit flat.

But as time goes on, it apppears as if Nancy's character, in general, lacks depth.

Given her backstory and the bits of her true self that shines through, Nancy has all the potential to be a dynamic character.

She's determined, brave, intelligent, and she would do anything for the people she cares about.

That's what makes the majority of the audience's disconnection to Nancy so baffling.

It's hard to tell whether it's the writing, the acting, or something else, but Nancy isn't a character that stands out. As she is the star of the show, that's a shame.

Nancy may have spent the entirety of the episode exploring the haunted mental institution and searching for Lucy Sable's mom, yet I was more invested in Nick and George and their conversation about the diner.

Nick: I know I said I'd be a silent partner in The Claw. And I meant it at the time.

George: But?

Nick: But, there's something about having a say in things. I haven't had that in a long time. And co-owning The Claw and getting it back on track...I feel like I have a purpose again. Like, I'm waking up. And that feels good.

George: So, like co-bosses? I can get down with that. Permalink: So, like co-bosses? I can get down with that.

Permalink: So, like co-bosses? I can get down with that.

It was clear from the beginning that George wasn't too keen about Nick's ideas for her restaurant. She may be thankful that he fronted the money to save it, but George is used to being in charge.

Nick opening up to George about his new sense of purpose, immediately shut down any feelings of frustration George had over the situation. It was almost too easy for George to understand Nick's side of things.

George is cynical with most people and rather hesitant to call anyone a friend. Yet, with Nick, we see a more kind and understanding side to George that we didn't know existed at the beginning of the series.

The two can be themselves when they're together, and Nick's honesty about The Claw is proof that they don't feel the need to keep secrets from each other.

It's refreshing to watch this friendship grow and develop, as it's unique from any of the other dynamics we've seen on the show.

If it isn't obvious, I'm rooting for a Fanson slow burn.

The only interesting part of Nancy's story was in the episode's final moments. After getting yelled at by Lucy's mom and directed by a fake orderly, Nancy ended up in a literal escape room.

The key to Lucy's secrets, which turned out to be a key card Nancy found in the "thin man's bible," will most likely be put on hold.

Every good series has an alternate reality episode, and Nancy Drew found a way to incorporate one into the show.

With Nancy locked away and separated from Nick and George, there's no saying what this alternate reality will do to her.

Nancy always ends up in sticky situations, but she also ends up getting out of them with the help of her friends.

Will Nancy be able to snap herself back? As usual, viewers are going to have to wait to discover Nancy's fate.

Stray Thoughts:

What's going on with Nancy and Owen? The two shared a huge moment on Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 11, but it hasn't been adressed since.

Speaking of Owen, his presence is a hit or miss. It's hard to distinguish whether the series is attempting to recruit him for the Drew Crew, or if his time on the show is meant to be short-lived.

Something is brewing between Amaya and Bess, and I'm not a fan. Amaya is a fun new addition, but she doesn't have to start a romance with Bess to be an interesting character. We are Team Lisbess all the way.

Thanks to Bess, Ryan was able to prove that Carson's life was in danger. But in doing so, Ryan had to betray his family. What's does that mean for him?

Is anyone else starting to get sick of Karen? It seems as if her loyalties lie with anyone but the Drew Family. It's easy to forget that Karen and Carson were in a relationship.

It's your turn, Nancy Drew fans!

What did you think of "The Lady of Larkspur Lane?"

Hit the comments section down below and let us know your thoughts and predictions!

Don't forget that if you missed the episode you can watch Nancy Drew online right here at TV Fanatic!

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Nancy Drew airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW.

Rachel Foertsch is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.