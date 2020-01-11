New Amsterdam Renewed for THREE Seasons!

New Amsterdam is not ending this season or in the next few years!

NBC has picked up the medical drama for three more seasons.

The pickup was announced at the Television Critics Association Winter press tour on Saturday morning.

This means the series will remain on the air until at least 2023.

Three-season renewals are not uncommon for the network: It was only last year that the Peacock network ordered three additional seasons of This Is Us.

New Amsterdam remains a viable series for NBC, with New Amsterdam Season 2 averaging 9.8 million total viewers and a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49.

These figures are Live+7, meaning they take into account a whole week's worth of people watching the show.

The series is adding around 4.6 million viewers between Live + Same Day and Live +7, meaning that it is one of the most time-shifted series around.

In fact, it is the third most time-shifted broadcast series. This further proves there is a mass audience for the series, but that not everyone can watch live.

TV is tough nowadays, with many shows competing against each other. It's not easy to pick what you want to watch live.

New Amsterdam is tied with Chicago Med as the network's No. 4 scripted series, so it really is a solid option for the network.

The positive thing for the series is that it hails from Universal Television, meaning that NBC stands to make a lot of money in syndication and streaming deals.

New Amsterdam airs in many territories as an Amazon Prime original, and has become a popular series abroad as a result of this deal.

New Amsterdam stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine, and Anupam Kher.

The series will return from its holiday hiatus Tuesday, January 14, and will once again, be paired with This Is Us.

With This Is Us and New Amsterdam renewed, the network has canceled Sunnyside. That series moved online to finish out its run.

Will & Grace is slated to conclude this season. The network will make more decisions in the coming months.

