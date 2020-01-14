One Day at a Time Gets Season 4 Premiere Date: What Big Change is Coming?

Pop TV will bring One Day at a Time back from the dead this March.

The former Netflix drama will jump to cable this spring when the critically acclaimed series kicks off its fourth season Tuesday, March 24 at 9:30/8:30c, out of a new episode of Schitt's Creek.

Once the latter concludes its six-season run, ODAAT will shift to the 9 pm slot. The news was revealed at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

Here is the official logline for the fourth chapter of one of the best family comedies on the small screen.

“This season will find Penelope exploring a surprising relationship, her mother Lydia experiencing a religious crisis (as well as revealing the details of her surprise trip to Cuba with Dr. Berkowitz), and Schneider finding his relationship with Avery growing deeper.

"Meanwhile, Elena begins to prepare for college and Alex starts to date.”

Additionally, the series will be saying goodbye to its 50-second opening, according to co-showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett, who told reporters that the reimagined version of "This Is It," by Gloria Estefan will no longer be a part of the show.

The reason for this is that the show has to tackle time constraints in its new cable home, meaning that there simply wouldn't be enough time to play the song in its entirety.

Kellett told reporters that "Gloria Estefan will be OK."

It's certainly a big thing, but it was obvious there would be changes on the horizon with the series moving from streaming to cable.

Netflix canceled ODAAT after three seasons last March. In the aftermath, there were campaigns from fans to get the series back on the air.

Pop TV played ball and picked the show up last June, marking the first time that a cable network had rescued a streaming series.

“The enthusiastic response from fans since announcing our new season of One Day at a Time has been thrilling,” Brad Schwartz, President of Pop TV, said in a statement.

“The series is more important than ever with its unmatched ability to tackle topical social issues through the lens of a relatable, loving family."

"The exceptionally talented team behind and in front of the camera make us proud to have One Day at a Time at home at Pop TV.”

