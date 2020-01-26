Power Season 6 Episode 14 Review: Reversal of Fortune

Have you always wanted to meet Rashad Tate's family and watch his comeback from the brink of losing it all?

If the answer is yes, then Power Season 6 Episode 14 is the one for you.

And if the answer was no, well then, you probably weren't thrilled with the second-to-last episode EVER of Power which offered more Rashad Tate than we've gotten since we met the man.

It's been a frustrating ride over the back-half of this season because we've spent such little time with the characters that made this show what it became.

No offense to the characters or the actors who portray them, but Dre, Paz, and Tate aren't central figures in this world. They've added to this world and are important pieces of the story in their own right, but they aren't the main attractions.

It feels odd to bid Power adieu and barely see Ghost, Tommy, and Tasha who have been there from day one.

And it's not even like these installments have been bad, but considering how close we are to the end, they've felt incredibly out of place.

Reliving the day of Ghost's deaths through all these different eyes hasn't been as fascinating as perhaps it was envisioned to be.

For Tate, much like everyone else, the day of the shooting was a wild twenty-four hours that had some highs and some lows. And like everyone else, Tate was blaming all of his current misfortune on Ghost.

Tate was so disillusioned with Ghost and wanting him dead that he called up a violent, country-loving father-and-son duo to kill Ghost for him.

Croop and Carter made their way up the 95 corridor to kill a man whose name they didn't even know for a payday. And when Tate tried to back out, they weren't taking no for an answer.

For as smart as he can be at times, Tate can also be dumb and naive. And him thinking that he could just tell the men to turn around and go home was him showing us both of those things.

Groop and Carter were on a mission to kill Ghost, but they somehow missed Tommy being there, as well.

We've been trying to figure out who was after Ghost or Tommy since Power Season 6 Episode 10, so it was good to finally piece things together.

But again, did we really need a whole episode of Tate to get the information?

Carter's escape from the shootout led him on a path to revenge and he wound up in Tate's brother's backyard.

If nothing else, we did get the feeling that Tate's family was lovely, and Kamaal seems like a much better version of Tate. He called him out on all the crap he's always spewing and held him accountable.

Kamaal: Just tell me if Imma have to arrest you after all this is over.

Rashad: Nah. My hands are clean.

Kamaal: Of course they are. You better stay lucky. Permalink: Of course they are. You better stay lucky.

Permalink: Of course they are. You better stay lucky.

Carter's death by Kamaal's hand leading them both to the police station and then over to Truth was awfully convenient. And it set the stage for Tate's big redemption moment.

Unlike Dre, who ended up dead in the end, or Paz, who never got justice for Angela or Tommy and lost the only family he'd ever known, Tate benefitted from Ghost's death.

He was off the Lorette Walsh ticket, his misdeeds were being made public, and it opened Tate to slide in and make himself the perfect candidate.

He'd never lost the support of certain people in the community, but without the backing of the Democratic Party, he no longer had resources.

Ghost's death made Lorette vulnerable, and it strengthened Tate's appeal to the voters that Ghost was trying to steal away.

And since this is Rashad Tate we're talking about, he seized the opportunity and then some, even going as far as to accept the nomination in a church.

Never change, Rashad.

One thing he couldn't do was go quietly into the night, and his decision to drag Ramona on his way to the top was perfectly in line with who he is.

He has zero use for Ramona at this stage of the game, and she did everything she could to tank his campaign, so why not return the favor and sink her reputation?

Tate was literally on cloud nine in a hotel room he didn't pay for lounging a fresh robe when he saw the news and learned that Ghost's killer had been identified.

We, of course, didn't get to see who that was, but we are oh, so close to getting that answer.

There are three suspects left, and I think at this point we can count out Saxe. Tommy had a visceral reaction to seeing the shooter on Power Season 6 Episode 13, and he would have shot before Ghost even had a chance to tell him otherwise if he'd seen Saxe's face.

That leaves us with Tasha and Tariq, and I'm putting my bold prediction out there that the person who pulls the trigger is ... Tasha.

Tasha played it cool when Tate approached her and told her that Ghost was planning to throw Tariq under the bus, but you could see the wheels in her head spinning.

Tasha has done many things to protect the St. Patrick family, including sacrificing her happiness. And to think that Ghost's willingness to preserve his self-interests over the family would have been enough to push her over the edge.

She would never want Tariq to live with the memory of having killed his father.

Everything Else You Need To Know

Fun fact: The actor who played Kamaal is Lahmard Tate aka Larenz Tate's real-life brother. As if you couldn't tell by the face and the voice.

It wasn't even remotely professional to take Tate to the crime scene at Truth. And those cops he was talking to at the station seemed like caricatures.

It's crazy to think how a show that started with Truth as a cover for the drug business has its penultimate episode of the series revolving around a political campaign.

Cedric the Entertainer was too much as Croop. Singing while a man's leg was getting carved up was sadistic.

We've only got one more episode of Power to digest, and for all our sakes, I hope it's an instant classic.

They've taken us inside the days of those who didn't murder Ghost, and it's finally time to get inside the head of the person who did.

Who do you think shot Ghost?

Did you like the Tate centric episode?

How do you think the series will end?

As always, leave your comments down below so we can discuss. And remember that you can always watch Power online via TV Fanatic anytime you wish.

