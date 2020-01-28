Riverdale Round Table: Did Jughead's Acceptance Drive Betty To Kill?

A group of masked attackers injured Monroe, Mary urged Archie to send Frank away, and the Literary Salon exposed their darkest secrets on Riverdale Season 4 Episode 10.

Below, TV Fanatics Becca Newton, Meaghan Frey, and Jasmine Peterson debate Betty and Veronica's long overdue investigation team-up, Cheryl's war with Ms. Appleyard, and the growing tension between Jughead and Betty.

Betty said that she was supportive of Jughead getting accepted to her dream school, Yale. Do you believe her or could this be one of the reasons why she might've killed him?

Becca: Betty did not kill Jughead because he was accepted into Yale. Jughead’s acceptance into Yale (or rather the strings behind the acceptance) is one of the many factors contributing to his and Betty’s decision to fake his death.

Meaghan: I completely believe that she was supportive of his acceptance into Yale.

Yes, she was rejected by them, but she would never wish that same rejection for Jughead. "Bughead" is the strongest couple on Riverdale, and they definitely can survive the big Yale bulldog in the room.

I agree that this moment was what put into motion the series of events that leads to Jughead's "death."

Brett: Save your tears! No is watching.

Betty: Brett…

Brett: You got your wish, Ponytail. Forsythe isn’t going to Yale. So, I guess it’ll just be you and me in New Haven.

[Brett leaves and Betty slams Jughead’s picture in the box]

Jasmine: Betty was supportive, no doubt. She wouldn't wish ill on Jughead just because of what happened to her. She cares about him too much for that, but it definitely is a factor in the fake death. I agree with the others.

Veronica and Cheryl are joining forces to create a new maple-flavored rum. Will their new drink be a recipe for success?

Becca: The drink will be a success. As for the plotline, let’s just say I’m still not enthused about it, even with Cheryl joining Veronica in the business.

Reggie: Stonewall sucks! The only reason why they’re undefeated is because they play dirty.

Monroe: Dirty!

Reggie: Every team that’s gone up against them has suffered some major injury.

Betty: What do you mean?

Meaghan: These are high school students and I would like to see them act more like high school students sometimes.

One Tree Hill is one of the very few TV shows that managed to showcase its teenage characters having success in business, fame, and whatnot without it taking away from the feeling of them being in high school. Riverdale has not been able to do the same.

I just end up rolling my eyes at the storylines.

Jasmine: Oh Riverdale, you continue to do the absolute most. I don't know how I'm supposed to respond to this. I laugh and roll my eyes.

Of course, it'll be a success. But I agree with Meaghan. I know this is Riverdale, and the teenagers are just disaster adults posing as teenagers, but I do miss them behaving like adolescents sometimes.

They've completely thrown that concept out of the window. Like, go to algebra class!

Archie has welcomed his uncle Frank into his life with open arms, but Mary isn't so trusting. Who do you agree with this situation?

Becca: If this was a discussion between two different characters, I might think Archie’s position had some merit. But it’s Archie and Mary, therefore, I automatically side with Mary because I trust her judgment way more than Archie’s.

Meaghan: Mary clearly knows Frank better than Archie, therefore, he should trust her judgment on this one.

Archie is way too trusting. Frank is also proving himself plenty shady!

The man gave drugs to a teenager. That alone shows a lot about him.

Jasmine: LOL, Becca, yes! Archie has an extensive history of making poor decisions ... and then there's Mary. I'm going to go with Mary on this.

Frank seems shady. There has to be a reason he and Fred weren't close. Mary knows more than Archie does.

Mary for the win!

Veronica and Betty teamed up for an undercover mission to catch Brett in a lie about hurting competing football players. Share your thoughts about this latest investigation between the BFFs.

Becca: I wish Riverdale Season 4 Episode 10 cut the rum scenes and spent more time on the investigation. It has been too long since B and V teamed up, and it was good to see them investigating together.

However, there should have been a scene between the two of them discussing why they’re keeping Jughead out of the loop.

Without a reason, Betty and Veronica look dumb for not taking into account the possibility of Veronica running into Jughead and for sending Veronica into a situation involving football players they know to be violent without onsite backup.

Meaghan: I was definitely confused about why they left out Jughead too, Becca. It made no sense.

Veronica didn't know until she got there that it was a secret society party, so there was no reason to assume that Jughead wouldn't make an appearance.

Also, Betty can't preach the importance of honesty and sharing to Jughead and then conveniently forget to tell him she is conducting an undercover operation to expose his school.

Jasmine: They sacrificed logic and sensibility for the adventures of B and V. It didn't make any sense for them to exclude Jughead. None whatsoever.

But, it has been so long since Betty and Veronica teamed up by themselves, I just rolled with it.

Cheryl and Ms. Appleyard battled for cheerleading supremacy over the future of the River Vixens. Who do you think has the best vision for the team?

Becca: Ms. Appleyard because she seems to actually care about the sport, which is better than Cheryl's vision of “We’re only doing what I want.”

The “Cherry Bomb” performance did not help Cheryl’s case.

Meaghan: Ms. Appleyard is right. Cheerleading isn't about singing performances. If Cheryl wants a forum to showcase her singing abilities, book some performances at bars and coffee houses. Let the football games be for cheering.

Cheryl: Look, I’m not sure what Honey told you, but we don’t need a coach. I run the show around here. Howevs, we are looking for a laundrywoman.

Ms. Appleyard: From now on, we’re going to change things up. The Vixens are a cheer squad, so we’ll be focusing on cheers, not signing and dancing to pop songs. Now, gather the rest of the girls and meet me out on the field, so we can practice some drills. Okay?

Cheryl: I’m sorry. Am I hallucinating or did you just give me an order?!

Jasmine: Full sweep. Ms. Appleyard. Cheryl has a lot going on as it is. We've established this already.

And cheerleading should be about the team, not just Cheryl going on a power trip.

Both Jughead and Brett got accepted into Yale around the same time. Are Brett and Quill & Skull involved in Jughead getting accepted?

Becca: Yes, Brett and Quill & Skull are involved in Jughead getting accepted.

Anyone else picking up a vibe of Brett having romantic feelings towards Jughead? While watching previous episodes, I jokingly thought Brett had a crush, but this was the first episode where I thought the subtext supported the interpretation.

Meaghan: Yes. There is no way that Jughead would have been accepted so quickly without someone pulling the strings behind the scenes. I'm just not sure what the endgame is for getting him in.

Jasmine: Of course they are! And I'm with you, Becca. I do feel like there's an underlying crush on Brett's end and he does the stereotypical pigtail pulling.

I don't know what the endgame is either. That's where they keep me guessing.

