Silence of the Lambs Sequel in the Works at CBS

CBS is gearing up to take viewers back to the world of The Silence of the Lamb.

Variety is reporting that the Eye Network is working on a sequel to the 1991 movie titled Clarice.

The crime drama would pick up one year after the movie and would follow the Thomas Harris character of the same name.

Clarice will be written and executive-produced by Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, and it has scored a "big series commitment."

While this is by no means a series order, the outlet is reporting that a writers room is already being set up.

This means that all signs are pointing to a formal order coming sooner rather than later.

Additionally, Kurtzman and Lumet are working on a different series for CBS All Access, an adaptation of The Man Who Fell to Earth.

Picking up in 1993, Clarice will explore the story of the character as she returns to work following the events of The Silence of the Lambs.

She will pursue serial murderers and sexual predators while simultaneously trying to navigate the world of Washington, D.C. politics.

“After more than 20 years of silence, we’re privileged to give voice to one of America’s most enduring heroes,” Kurtzman and Lumet said in a statement.

“Clarice’s bravery and complexity have always lit the way, even as her personal story remained in the dark. But hers is the very story we need today: her struggle, her resilience, her victory. Her time is now, and always.”

Silence of the Lambs was the second of the five films following the Hannibal Lecter. It was a roaring success, winning five Oscars.

It was followed by the Mads Mikkelsen-fronted Hannibal prequel series, which aired on NBC for three seasons. Fans still call for a revival to this day, but it shows how viable the franchise is.

More details, as well as casting news, will come at a later date, but it's nice to think about who could take on the iconic role of Clarice.

Hit the comments with your thoughts on the sequel news, and take your picks for who you want to play Clarice.

