Snowpiercer (Finally!) Gets TNT Premiere Date - Watch New Trailer

Snowpiercer will finally get the wheels moving this spring -- almost five years after the TV adaptation entered development.

The series will receive its highly anticipated premiere Sunday, May 31 at 9/8c.

The series was initially slated to air on TNT, but was later moved to the comedy-heavy TBS, leading to many wondering what was going on.

However, the network later reversed that decision and moved Snowpiercer back to TNT.

The series also received a major setback when it was announced that showrunner Josh Friedman was stepping away from the adaptation.

Snowpiercer follows the remaining members of the human race seven years after an ice age turns the world into a ball of ice.

The final group of people alive are aboard a giant train that makes its way around the globe, and will explore “class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival,” according to the official description.

The cast is led by Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind) and Tony winner Daveed Diggs (Hamilton).

Alison Wright (The Americans), Mickey Sumner (Frances Ha), Susan Park (Ghostbusters), Iddo Goldberg (Peaky Blinders), Katie McGuinness (Dirty Filthy Love), Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Annalise Basso (Bedtime Stories), Sam Otto (Jellyfish), Roberto Urbina (Narcos), Sheila Vand (Argo), and Jaylin Fletcher (Saturday Church) co-star.

The good thing about the long wait is that we know the series has already been renewed for a second season.

Many TV shows struggle to make it to a sophomore run, and it's becoming difficult to find the shows that are worth our time.

There are going to be over 500 scripted shows on the air this year alone. Production on Season 2 is already underway.

The fine folks at TNT have also released a new trailer, which you can see below.

The series joins Animal Kingdom, Claws, and The Alienist on the network's schedule.

Have a look at the trailer below. Will you watch the series or has it been too long since the show was announced?

