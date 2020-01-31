Superstore Season 5 Episode 14 Review: Sandra's Wedding

It's time to add another crazy, yet incredible Cloud 9 wedding to the books.

Sandra and Jerry tied the knot on Superstore Season 5 Episode 14, and while it definitely didn't go off without a hitch, it was a special day that the Cloud 9 family will always remember.

Except for Marcus, because he's never invited to anything.

Sandra and Jerry have always had a weird relationship. It's cute at times, and downright scary at others.

But their odd personalities go together perfectly, and it's obvious that Sandra and Jerry are meant for each other.

The wedding didn't only showcase the love between Sandra and her new husband, as it also exemplified the love that the employees of Cloud 9 have for each other.

Dina has made it very clear throughout all five seasons of Superstore, that she can't stand Sandra.

The hate towards her is unwarranted, but Dina doesn't always have a reason for why she acts the way she does. It's just who she is.

Despite their history, Dina put it all on the line for the bride and ending up saving the wedding from destruction.

Amy: Hey, Sandra. Listen. I know Dina's been all over the place, but just trust me. It was for a good reason.

Sandra: Was it her? Was it bad?

Dina: Almost.

Sandra: Is it over?

Dina: It's over. Permalink: It's over.

Although it was meant to be comedic, Dina's paranoria was heartwarming.

The moment she suspected something was wrong, Dina put her all into making sure that nothing ruined Sandra's big day.

Dina was the overprotective friend that checked all of Sandra's wedding gifts and circled the perimeter for threats.

To an outsider, it may have seemed like Dina was going overboard, but her actions were warranted, given the things Carol has done in the past.

I have to admit, I was expecting Carol to be a bigger threat. She stayed calm and collected for months leading up to the wedding, but there was no mistaking the storm raging within her.

Admitting to mixing the cupcakes with laxatives was very obviously a way of throwing everyone off her scent, and it seemed she had something much bigger in mind.

Considering all the time and effort we're led to believe Carol put into her plan, the results were underwhelming.

Carol is the type of person who would dress up as Sandra and trick Jerry into marrying her, instead. Or call in a bomb threat and make everyone evacuate the premises.

Sneaking into the back room to kill Sandra's cat is crazy, but it didn't quite match Carol's level of insanity.

Dina: What are you doing now? Are you gonna kill Sandra's cat?

Amy: Dina, she's not gonna kill the-

Carol: I'm gonna kill the cat! Permalink: I'm gonna kill the cat!

Regardless, Dina putting a stop to what would surely ruin Sandra's big day, was the highlight of the episode. The hug the two shared was something I never thought I'd witness in the history of the show.

But Cloud 9 weddings do have a way of bringing people together.

Sandra and Jerry weren't the only couple feeling the love in the air. Viewers got their first glimpse of Mateo and Eric's relationship, which we haven't witnessed since Eric asked him out on Superstore Season 5 Episode 9.

I was a bit of worry when the two first started dating because while Eric is has a huge heart, Mateo isn't the nicest person around.

But instead of this working against them, it brought them closer together.

Mateo has become much softer around his new boyfriend, and it's possible that Eric will bring out a kinder side to him, in general.

Mateo doesn't expect people to go above and beyond for him, mostly because it's not something he does for other people.

It was easy for him to assume the worst when he realized that Eric left the wedding, but not everyone is as quick to give up on him as Mateo thinks.

Eric bringing back the extension cord so they could dance, as well as assuring Mateo they were dealing with his immigration status together, was one of the sweetest moments on the show.

Mateo: You sure you want all this? I hate doing this to you.

Eric: This is not something you're doing to me. This is something we're doing to each other. Permalink: This is something we're doing to each other.

If there was any part of me that still shipped Mateo with Jeff, it's officially gone.

We can't discuss a wedding without theorizing about Jonah and Amy's.

"Sandra's Wedding" didn't do anything to imply that a proposal is coming, but it's hard to believe that Superstore Season 5 will end without Amy and Jonah engaged.

Amy: This is really awkward, but I have to fire you from Sandra's wedding.

Jonah: Aw, man. I get zero perks from dating the boss. Permalink: Aw, man. I get zero perks from dating the boss.

Permalink: Aw, man. I get zero perks from dating the boss.

The first half of the season downplayed Amy and Jonah's relationship in a way that was dissatisfying to viewers. However, the writers seemed to recognize that over the hiatus, and we can finally say that the issue has been resolved.

Even if the two haven't taken any giant steps in their relationship, it's clear that Superstore has no intention of breaking up their main couple.

If we're lucky, there will be smooth sailing for Amy and Jonah from here on out.

Stray Thoughts:

Garrett's best man speech was hands down the funniest part of the episode. Is it just me, or did it seem like Jerry believed all the stories Garrett was telling about them?

Invite Marcus to the next Cloud 9 event. He may be the worst sometimes, but that's what makes him the best.

Amy and Jonah's slow dance was everything we could have ever wanted. Thank you to the Superstore writer who made it possible.

The employees' dance montage was perfect. Who knew the workers were so good at limbo?

Amy and Dina are the two types of people you need at your wedding. One fixes all the problems that inevitably arise, and one acts as your head of security.

It's your turn, Superstore fans! What did you think of "Sandra's Wedding"?

Do you think Sandra's wedding was better than Cheyenne's?

Were you surprised that Carol tried to ruin the big day, or were you expecting it?

Drop a comment down below, and let us know your thoughts and predictions!

