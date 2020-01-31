The Crown Sets End Date at Netflix - Who's Playing Queen Elizabeth in the Final Season?

The Crown has another two seasons for fans of the Royal family.

The award-winning drama has been renewed for a fifth and final season at Netflix, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Additionally, Imelda Staunton has been confirmed to take over the Queen Elizabeth role from Olivia Colman for the final episodes.

Colman previously took over from Claire Foy, who played the role on the first two seasons of the hit series.

"At the outset I had imagined The Crown running for six seasons but now that we have begun work on the stories for season five it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop," said Peter Morgan, who created the series.

"I’m grateful to Netflix and Sony for supporting me in this decision."

Staunton is a well-known actress who has appeared in various big-budget productions throughout her time in the spotlight.

In that time, she has racked up a string of awards, and Brown is "absolutely thrilled" that the actress will be "taking The Crown into the 21st Century."

“I have loved watching The Crown from the very start," said Staunton.

"As an actor it was a joy to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan’s scripts. I am genuinely honoured to be joining such an exceptional creative team and to be taking The Crown to its conclusion."

"The first three seasons of The Crown defined an era, and I know the upcoming fourth season will build further on that success," said Netflix vp, original content, Cindy Holland.

"It’s a stunning example of award-winning entertainment, created in the U.K. and loved by millions of fans around the world. I fully support Peter Morgan’s creative decision and am excited to see how he, Imelda Staunton and the cast and crew of Season 5, bring this landmark series to a fitting and spectacular end."

Many questioned whether the series would catch up to more current events, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "Megxit."

But the series will end before we get to that point.

