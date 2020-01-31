The CW Pilots: The Game Revival Nixed, Former Sarah Drew Vehicle Ordered, and More!

The CW is getting ready for some new programming during the 2020-21 TV season, and has given pilot orders to The Republic of Sarah and a Kung-Fu reboot featuring female leads.

But there's also bad news about The Game revival which was recently announced as in-the-works.

The network has decided against ordering a pilot for the series, according to Deadline.

The Game's third chance at life was supposed to come in the form of a one-hour followup to the 2006 half-hour comedy and was coming from original creator Mara Brock Akil and Devon Gregory.

Deadline reports that the network was interested in developing the series with Akil, but she decided against going solo on the project because she and Gregory had already worked on her vision of what the new incarnation would look like.

The series was to move the action to a Baltimore setting and to mix new cast members with returning ones. It's unclear whether the show could come back down the line, but all signs are pointing to it not returning.

The Game originally aired for three seasons on The CW before being canceled because the network was leaving half-hour comedies behind. BET later brought the show back to life, and it lasted another six seasons.

Additionally, the series exploded in popularity at the cable network, earning ratings that CW shows struggled to achieve.

The Republic of Sarah was originally in the works at CBS with Grey's Anatomy grad Sarah Drew attached to lead the cast, but the network decided against a series order at the time.

The new logline reads as follows:

Faced with the destruction of her town at the hands of a greedy mining company, rebellious high school teacher Sarah Cooper utilizes an obscure cartographical loophole to declare independence. Now Sarah must lead a young group of misfits as they attempt to start their own country from scratch.

Jeffrey Paul King is attached to write and executive producer, while Marc Webb, Mark Martin, Jeff Grosvenor, and Leo Pearlman will exec produce.

There's no telling whether any cast members of the original pilot could return, and we imagine Drew would be a big name to have on The CW.

More details should come out down very soon since the pilot will need to be shot in the coming months.

The network has also ordered Kung Fu, a female-led reboot of the original series.

Here is the logline:

A quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese-American woman to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China.

But when she returns to find her hometown overrun with crime and corruption, she uses her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice -- all while searching for the assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor and is now targeting her.

Inspired by the 1972-75 ABC series.

Christina M. Kim is attached to write and executive-produce the project.

The CW recently handed out straight to series orders for Superman and Lois, and Walker, Texas Ranger.

The network also has a prequel of The 100 and a sequel to Arrow in the works. The former will air a backdoor pilot during The 100 Season 7, while Green Arrow and the Canaries aired as an episode of Arrow this season.

Many networks are choosing to rely more on known IP these days as it's becoming more difficult to launch new franchises.

The CW renewed 13 series last month.

