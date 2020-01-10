The Ranch Final Season Trailer: Who Gets Arrested for Murder?

Netflix is taking viewers back to The Ranch one last time.

The streamer has dropped the official trailer for the 8th and final part of the series, debuting Friday, January 24.

With us saying goodbye to the characters we've come to know and love, the trailer confirms who gets arrested for murdering Mary's ex, and we are surprised.

The unlucky person is Luke, but we don't even know whether he was the one to do the crime. That will likely be one of the big questions during the final episodes.

The clip also confirms the return of Debra Winger as Maggie Bennett. Maggie will be back on the ranch to spread some holiday cheer.

However, her bombshell announcement will leave the family reeling.

"Raise a glass and get ready to take one last ride to The Ranch. With Iron River Ranch now in a competitor's hands and more trouble on the horizon, Colt, Beau and the rest of the Bennetts must band together as they face an uncertain future," reads the official logline.

The series stars Ashton Kutcher, Elisha Cuthbert, and Sam Elliott.

It was created by Don Reo and Jim Patterson, The Ranch was the first comedy series produced by Netflix.

It is executive produced by Reo, Patterson, Kutcher, Jeff Lowell, Max Searle, and Matt Ross.

Netflix has also confirmed an official soundtrack will be released later this month.

The soundtrack includes fan-favorite theme song “Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys,” a rendition of the Ed Bruce country classic performed by Lukas Nelson and GRAMMY® Award winner Shooter Jennings.

This special Lukas/Shooter duet was recorded specifically for The Ranch and has never been released. It comes more than 40 years after their fathers--country music icons Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings--recorded their cover of the song, which hit No. 1 on the country music charts and earned the duo a GRAMMY®.

The soundtrack will be available in digital and physical (CD) formats and will release on January 24, 2020 to coincide with the final season release date. A limited edition 12” vinyl of the soundtrack will be available on February 14, 2020.

By the time the series concludes, 80 episodes will have aired.

This makes The Ranch Netflix's longest-running multi-camera comedy, eclipsing Fuller House, which will close out with 75 episodes.

“The Ranch is coming to an end, but not just yet,” Kutcher announced on Twitter last year.

“We’re excited to bring you the final 20 episodes — 10 later this year… and then 10 more in 2020. Stay tuned!!”

Watch the trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.