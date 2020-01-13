The View Shocker: Abby Huntsman Announces Departure - Watch

There are more changes coming to ABC's The View.

Abby Huntsman is officially departing the daytime talker after 16 months as co-host, she announced on Monday's show.

The decision to exit was her own, with Huntsman revealing that she would be working with her father, Jon Huntsman, following her exit.

Jon most recently served as Ambassador of the United States to Russia, but his next chapter will find him running for his former post as governor of Utah.

show. “This is always such a hard thing to do,” she said during the installment.

“This is a really special table — the most iconic show, I think, on television, and the smartest women that I’ve ever worked with — but today I am saying goodbye.

“My number one priority has always been my family, and something that [Whoopi] taught me the first day that I got here is that your family and your happiness are always Number 1,” she continued.

“I was asked months ago by my dad, who is running for governor of Utah, to come help the campaign… and there’s no one that I believe in more than my own dad right now… It’s not often in life that you get these moments to go fight for something that you are so passionate about and believe in.”

Huntsman went on to reflect on her career, which kicked off as an intern on Good Morning America.

“I started at ABC,” she said.

“When I was 19, this was my first job, booking cars overnight for Good Morning America, and I never thought I’d be sitting right here at this table, And so I just want to thank all of you, because… I love all of you here.”

Huntsman previously worked as a co-host on the MSNBC panel show The Cycle, from 2013 to 2015.

She followed that job up with Fox News, becoming an assignment reporter for the outlet. Additionally, she served as co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend from 2016-18.

The View remains one of the most popular talk shows on the air, and the current cast consists of Joy Behar, Meghan McCain, Whoopi Goldberg, and Sunny Hostin.

Have a look at Abby's announcement below.

Will you miss her?

"Today, I'm saying goodbye."@HuntsmanAbby announces she is leaving @TheView to help run her father's campaign for governor of Utah: "It's not often in life that you get these moments to go fight for something that you are so passionate about." https://t.co/VTJUxjEuW6 pic.twitter.com/XsGahw3VPc — The View (@TheView) 13 January 2020

