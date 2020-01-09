TV Ratings: Jeopardy! Lifts Modern Family and Single Parents to Season Highs

Jeopardy! in primetime is working wonders for ABC.

The second part of the miniseries focusing on the greatest players of all-time delivered 14.8 million viewers and a 2.3 rating in the demo.

This was up a bit in total viewers vs. Tuesday's premiere, but off just a tenth in the demo.

Out of Jeopardy, the final season of Modern Family resumed with 6.4 million total viewers and a 1.5 rating -- the show's highest-rated and most-watched episode since September 2018.

Single Parents even benefited from the halo effect, perking up to 3.4 million viewers and a 0.9 rating, easily hitting season highs.

Unfortunately, Stumptown failed to get a boost, returning from hiatus with 2.7 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

That series typically gets a lot of mileage in delayed viewing, so it is still looking OK for a renewal.

Jeopardy! may well find itself getting a permanent spinoff with these ratings. If it pulled in a 1.0 rating on the reg, it would be ruled as a success.

Over on CBS, the long-delayed final season of Criminal Minds got underway with 4.6 million viewers and a 0.7 rating across two-hours.

The positive news is that this was steady with last season's premiere, and on par with the Criminal Minds Season 14 average (4.7 million/0.76 rating).

Undercover Boss started the night off for CBS with 4.2 million viewers and a 0.7 rating, a respectable return given the lengthy hiatus between seasons.

Over on NBC, Chicago Med (7.4 million/1.1 rating), Chicago Fire (7.9 million/1.1 rating), and Chicago P.D. (7 million/1.0 rating) were all down a little from their 2019 fall finales.

The Chicago trifecta remains the brightest night of the week for NBC in the ratings.

Over on FOX, Flirty Dancing continued to lose ground in the ratings. The third episode managed just 1.4 million total viewers and a 0.3 rating, dropping 25% week-to-week.

While the series will be cheaper than scripted offerings, it will probably not be on the schedule after its first season concludes.

After that, Almost Family, which is waiting to be canceled at this stage, had just 1 million total viewers and a 0.3 rating.

What are your thoughts on the ratings?

Would you watch a regularly scheduled primetime edition of Jeopardy?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.