Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 10 Review: Mercy

It's good news as 2020 is off to a good start in the Chicago Universe when Jay Halstead lives to see another day on Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 10.

Despite making Halstead's fate a huge draw for the episode, the mystery of whether or not he would survive (and we all knew he would because he's too important to the show) was wrapped up swiftly.

For someone who almost died, Halstead was up and about in no time. Despite throwing around phrases like "we almost lost him," it felt very anti-climactic.

As did "taking care" of Angela.

Voight barely lifted a finger to buy her silence, and it seemed odd that someone who had the nerve to shoot a cop and wanted money, revenge, or a mix of both, would give in so easily.

That's not to say Angela didn't get a sweet deal -- she won't be charged with the murder of a CPD officer -- but it feels too convenient as everyone wins without any drama of getting to that point.

Halstead continues being a cop, the CPD doesn't have to deal with a public scandal, and Angela gets to be there to watch her son grow up.

However, there's always the possibility that it'll come back to haunt her if we're to assume Voight's warning of "I'll find and bury you" is some type of foreshadowing. If Angela ever decides to tell her side of the story, Voight won't have any mercy.

The whole situation was so neatly tied up that Halstead barely learned his lesson from the near-death experience.

You'd think that getting shot would knock some sense into him or, at the very least, make him more aware of how dangerous it is to get personally involved with a victim, but "post-surgery Halstead" was ready to get himself involved again by wanting to pick up a phone call from Angela's son, Billy.

Halstead's caring nature is one of his more admirable qualities, but as we saw, it's also his downfall.

He needs to listen to Upton and let it go before he finds himself in even more trouble.

Fans expected Halstead's case to take up much of the episode, but it was another mystery that kept Intelligence busy as he underwent surgery and recovered.

The case itself wasn't anything special and involved a bunch of stolen military guns making their way into incompetent hands on the streets of Chicago. New year, same problems.

And same Mayor, too. The only reason he became concerned was because the danger was hitting the rich, white parts of the city.

What made the case promising was that it followed up on Atwater's brother, Jordan, who was sent away to Texas after being dubbed the "snitch" on Chicago PD Season 5 Episode 4 when he testified in a murder trial.

Following that episode, many fans wondered if they'd ever see a reunion between Atwater and his brother, but bringing him back only to get him more caught up in muddy waters was far from what anyone expected.

Angela: It’s karma for what he did.

Voight: I don’t know much about karma, but I do know that if Jay Halstead dies, you’re going to wish you never lived. Permalink: I don’t know much about karma, but I do know that if Jay Halstead dies, you’re going to wish...

Permalink: I don’t know much about karma, but I do know that if Jay Halstead dies, you’re going to wish...

Atwater's shock at seeing his brother in a bar fight when he's supposed to be in Texas was just as understandable as realizing his brother was involved in some shady and dangerous situations.

If Atwater is working undercover then that means whatever Jordan is messed up in is very bad.

Jordan decided to date a girl with a pretty colorful past whose car was used in the Gold Coast murder; it's like this kid is always looking for trouble.

Jordan quickly became an accessory to murder as he helped Kristy clean up fingerprints after murdering Trey.

Atwater cares about his brother, that's obvious, but Voight made a good point about learning when to allow the child to become the adult and make his own decisions.

Jordan: I even went out back so no one could see me.

Atwater: That was the only place there was a camera, dumbass. Permalink: That was the only place there was a camera, dumbass.

Permalink: That was the only place there was a camera, dumbass.

Jordan's strong suit is not in making decisions, but he's not going to get better with Atwater cleaning up his mess every time.

Atwater's big-brother parenting only enables him to believe that he can keep getting away with crimes.

Jordan never appreciated the second chance he was given, and by the looks of that last scene where Atwater is calling and getting his voicemail, he's not appreciative of this third chance either.

Atwater is putting a great deal on the line to help his brother, but he might be better off just letting him deal with his problems even if that means he has to go away for murder.

It might be safer for him than whatever nonsense he'd get messed up in on the streets. Looking at his past and the enemies he's made, Jordan's one step away from getting himself killed.

Or maybe that already happened which is why he isn't picking up his brother's calls. That would suck for Atwater, especially since his character deserves some happiness.

Not only is it nice that Chicago PD is connecting this storyline to one from Chicago PD Season 5, but it also allows us to see the stark difference between Atwater and his brother.

It's almost comical to see Atwater's street smarts paralleled with Jordan's lack of.

Atwater is smart and can handle himself in almost any situation and his brother is clumsy -- he tried to "sneak out" without being seen and left through the only exit with a camera.

Atwater needs to let his brother go just like Halstead needs to let Angela and Billy go.

When Upton came to take Halstead home and saw him consider picking up the phone from Billy, she realized that he wasn't in the right state of mind for her romantic confessions.

And it's probably for the best that she holds off on saying anything instead of doing it in the heat of the moment.

Upton didn't realize how strong her feelings were until Halstead almost died.

Acting on those feelings would be too much pressure for both of them. She needs to sit with her feelings for a bit, understand them, and calmly decide how she wants to proceed.

This relationship is going to happen eventually, so it's about finding the best place to do it; there's no need to rush it.

As for Burgess and Ruzek, she decided to keep the baby, which we all knew was going to happen.

I foresee Burgess' job being an issue as she's constantly being put in the line of fire.

When they infiltrated Mitchell's home and a shoot-out erupted, Ruzek's primary concern was Burgess. You could tell how worried he was when he realized something might have happened to her.

Burgess might have to be okay with being on desk duty or taking a limited-role in the unit for a bit.

What did you think of the premiere?

Voight: You gotta ask yourself, how bad do you wanna be right?

Angela: You took my husband away from me. He wasn’t perfect, but he was trying his best. And now my son doesn’t have a father.

Voight: That’s why he needs his mother. Permalink: That’s why he needs his mother.

Permalink: That’s why he needs his mother.

Was Halstead's storyline wrapped up too quickly?

Is Angela going to be a problem in the future?

Is Atwater's brother going to survive?

You can watch Chicago PD online and share your thoughts below!

Mercy Review Editor Rating: 4.2 / 5.0 4.2 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 4.7 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Rating: 4.7 / 5.0 ( 3 Votes) 4.2 / 5.0

Lizzy Buczak is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter and read her personal blog at CraveYouTV.