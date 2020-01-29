Watch Arrow Online: Season 8 Episode 10

at .

Did Felicity reunite with Oliver?

On Arrow Season 8 Episode 10, there was a lot to take in for Oliver's wife when she returned for the memorial. 

However, things took a dangrous turn when William was kidnapped. 

Mama Queen is Back - Arrow Season 8 Episode 10

Meanwhile, Diggle got a surprising gift from another planet that could lead to him suiting up as Green Lantern. 

Who was behind it?

Elsewhere, Roy and Thea confronted the elephant in the room as they reunited for the first time since parting ways. 

Watch Arrow Season 8 Episode 10 Online

Use the video above to watch Arrow online right here via TV Fanatic. 

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

31 Couples Who Inspired Each Other's Inner Comedian
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Arrow Season 8 Episode 10 Quotes

It's a hell of a legacy, not just a city of heroes, a world of heroes.

Rene

I made the ultimate sacrifice, which helped birth an entirely new universe. Now my friends and family will have to go on without me, and although I have become a Spectre, there is a part of me that will always be the Green Arrow.

Oliver

Arrow Season 8 Episode 10

Arrow Season 8 Episode 10 Photos

Queens - Arrow Season 8 Episode 10
Felicity and Barry - Arrow Season 8 Episode 10
Diggle and Lyla - Arrow Season 8 Episode 10
Felicity and Mia - Arrow Season 8 Episode 10
Felicity and Curtis - Arrow Season 8 Episode 10
Roy Harper - Arrow Season 8 Episode 10
  1. Arrow
  2. Arrow Season 8
  3. Arrow Season 8 Episode 10
  4. Watch Arrow Online: Season 8 Episode 10