Watch Batwoman Online: Season 1 Episode 10

What revelations about Alice came to light?

On Batwoman Season 1 Episode 10, things took an intense turn when it emerged that Alice's latest plan was a bust. 

Meanwhile, the city of Gotham was stunned by Batwoman's awkward encounter, but did the crisis manage to change things somewhat?

A devastated Mary focused on Jacob Kane's trial, but what did she learn about the villain in all of this?

Elsewhere, Sophie tried to find answers about the love of her life from someone unexpected. 

Did she cross a line?

Batwoman Season 1 Episode 10 Quotes

Luke: Wow... 'Slam' is Mr. March in the annual 'Hunks of the GCPD' calendar.
Kate: Handcuffs are a nice touch.

Luke: I gotta say, I can't really blame people for shipping you and Captain America.
Kate: Can we NOT have this conversation? I'm very, very gay.
Luke: Have you not seen Batwoman? Major straight vibes.

