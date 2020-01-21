Watch Black Lightning Online: Season 3 Episode 10

Did Jefferson manage to make sense of the Crisis?

On Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 10, he navigated his new reality following the events of the Red Wave. 

Was everything as it seemed in his life?

Meanwhile, Lynn vowed to save the meta kids, but she found herself in more trouble than before. 

Elsewhere, Anissa faced new challenges as her superhero side threatened to take over her life. 

Jennifer struggled to make amends with Brandon after more details about the past came to light. 

Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 10 Quotes

Jefferson: This is going to be hard to believe. Jenn and I were in alternate dimensions.
Gambi: What? How?! [Laughs] When?
Jefferson: We just got back.
Gambi: I have no memory of you being gone.
Jefferson: Right, that’s because there’s no longer any multi-dimensions. Each world, each dimension was wiped out one-by-one until there was nothing left. And then one world, one dimension, was created. We don’t have time to get into this right now because Jenn wants to kill Odell.

Lynn: My side effects are increasing. Hallucinations, agitations, sweats, dry mouth. I’m going to tweak the dosage and see…
Jennifer: Mom…
[Lynn drops the vials and it breaks]
Lynn: No! Dammit! Look what you made me do, little girl! That was all I had! That was all I had!!! [Sobbing]

