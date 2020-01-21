Watch Black Lightning Online: Season 3 Episode 10

Did Jefferson manage to make sense of the Crisis?

On Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 10, he navigated his new reality following the events of the Red Wave.

Was everything as it seemed in his life?

Meanwhile, Lynn vowed to save the meta kids, but she found herself in more trouble than before.

Elsewhere, Anissa faced new challenges as her superhero side threatened to take over her life.

Jennifer struggled to make amends with Brandon after more details about the past came to light.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.