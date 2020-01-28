Watch Black Lightning Online: Season 3 Episode 11

Did the family escape?

On Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 11, Jefferson, Anissa, and Jennifer discovered that the ASA was now hunting the entire family.

With nowhere to hide, they had to make a decision that would benefit them, and nobody else.

In the process, that meant leaving someone behind.

Meanwhile, Lynn continued to spiral out of control, leading to Jefferson making a daring decision.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.