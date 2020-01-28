Watch Black Lightning Online: Season 3 Episode 11

at .

Did the family escape?

On Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 11, Jefferson, Anissa, and Jennifer discovered that the ASA was now hunting the entire family. 

Banded Together - Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 10

With nowhere to hide, they had to make a decision that would benefit them, and nobody else. 

In the process, that meant leaving someone behind. 

Meanwhile, Lynn continued to spiral out of control, leading to Jefferson making a daring decision. 

Watch Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 11 Online

Use the video above to watch The Bachelor online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

23 Female TV Characters That Have Perfected The Look™
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 11 Quotes

Jefferson: So, you feel like this is our fault?
Jennifer: No, I don’t. But, they’re growing everyday and it’s painful. I love you and Mom, but you made me feel like some sort of freak who had to be locked up all the time. And Odell, he made me feel special. I know this sounds crazy, but he set me free in ways I never could’ve imaged. He took me to space, Dad. I’ve been to space!

Lynn: If this meta-booster works, I can temporarily augment normal cells transferred to a particular metahuman profile.
Sergeant Grayle: That’s unbelievable! Everyone can have powers.
Lynn: Temporarily. If it works, I can sneak Tobias out, but I have to test it out on myself to be certain.
Sergeant Grayle: No. You’re too important. What if something goes wrong? I’ll do it.

Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 11

Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 11 Photos

Lala - Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 11
Criminal Meeting - Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 11
Set To Kill - Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 11
Tragedy Strikes - Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 11
Jennifer's Target - Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 11
Thunder Returns - Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 11
  1. Black Lightning
  2. Black Lightning Season 3
  3. Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 11
  4. Watch Black Lightning Online: Season 3 Episode 11